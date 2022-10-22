Jacqueline Fernandez tried to flee India, says ED in bail plea response

Meanwhile, Delhi Court on Saturday extended the interim bail of Fernandez. During the hearing on regular bail, Additional Sessions Judge Shailender Malik noted that the reply on Jacqueline's bail plea has been filed by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) in the matter. However, the court deferred the matter for 10 November and extended the interim bail of Jacqueline. The Court also directed ED to provide the chargesheet and other relevant documents to all parties.