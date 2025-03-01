Jadavpur University protests turn violent, West Bengal education minister Bratya Basu gheraoed, car damaged

Jadavpur University protests: West Bengal Education minister Bratya Basu was allegedly injured after protests demanding to declare students union election dates in the state at the earliest turned violent.

The protests was being held by the members of CPI(M) students wing SFI.

Basu was surrounded by over around 100 students while returning from the university when he tried to speak to them after attend the annual general meeting of West Bengal College and University Professors Association(WBCUPA), reported PTI.

However, the students damaged the windscreen of his car, showed him shoes and smashed the rearview mirror of his vehicle.

According to reports, his security personnel had a trying time to escort him to his vehicle.

Kolkata: Students’ Federation of India (SFI) members gather around West Bengal Education Minister Bratya Basu’s car at Jadavpur University campus, in Kolkata, Saturday, March 1, 2025. (PTI Photo)(PTI03_01_2025_000319B)

Minister rushed to hospital Bratya Basu was later taken to state-run SSKM Hospital where he complained about uneasiness and suffering gashes on his left hand which was hit by broken glass shreds.

"I have undergone an x-ray test as I felt pain in my chest. However, doctors told me there was no serious injury. There were some external marks on the upper part of my body but these are not serious," he told reporters.

SFI leader claims car ran over ankles The students only wanted to have a discussion with the Education minister with the sole demand to conduct students' union polls at the earliest, said SFI leader Kaushiki Bhattacharya.

Bhattacharya also claimed that two left student activists were injured after the cars in Basu's convoy ran over their ankles and they had to be admitted to hospital in serious condition.

"We did not resort to violence. It is the TMC outsiders who joined some of their sympathisers on the campus to attack our activists and use abusive language against us," PTI quoted her as saying.

Meanwhile, SFI has called a strike on Sunday at 10am.

TMC's Kunal Ghosh slams protesters Our patience and tolerance should not be mistaken as weakness by those who are behind the attack, said TMC state general secretary Kunal Ghosh.

“It was a planned attack on a minister by left ultra-left elements who only want to create chaos,” said Ghosh after meeting Basu at the hospital said