Jadavpur University ragging case: Report to UGC unsatisfactory, will write again for explanation and action in the case

Jadavpur University ragging case: Expressing concern on the recent death of a college student due to ragging in Jadavpur University, the University Grants Commission Chairman M Jagadesh Kumar said that the university failed to explain the case to the UGC and the actions taken by it in the case.

He also said that the UGC will write again to the university for a detailed explanation and action. He reaffirmed that ragging is a serious issue, and like any other university, UGC must follow UGC regulations in letter and spirit for students safety.

Recently, a student died after allegedly being ragged and sexually harassed by fellow college students.

Similar words were said by Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan. On Sunday, he said that the report to the UGC by Jadavpur University was “not satisfactory".

He also said that the TMC government in West Bengal "cannot evade responsibility" for the incident. After the incident, the UGC has made certain suggestions on the anti-ragging system, the minister said. The UGC has suggested the installation of CCTV cameras, a separate cell to deal with ragging cases, and a communication facility.

"The University Grants Commission has sought a response from the university on what steps it has taken to implement these suggestions. The UGC has taken the matter seriously, and we have also taken it seriously," Pradhan said on the sidelines of a programme here.

The minister expressed concern on the death of the student due to ragging. He said that the UGC will increase surveillance in the matter.

On August 9, the 17-year-old died after he fell from a second-floor balcony of the main boy's hostel. His family alleged that the student was constantly ragged by his college seniors.

Amid the ongoing row around the death of a first-year-student due to ragging, its science faculty dean resigned from the post, said varsity students. In his resignation letter, Professor Subenoy Chakraborty mentioned personal reason for resignation. A day ahead, Buddhadeb Sau, the head of mathematics department at JU, was appointed interim vice-chancellor by Governor CV Ananda Bose, the ex-officio chancellor of the university.