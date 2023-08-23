Jadavpur University student was molested, ‘paraded naked’ minutes before death, reveals probe1 min read 23 Aug 2023, 02:37 PM IST
Kolkata police have arrested 12 people so far in connection with the case and they include the current and former students of Jadavpur University
The initial investigation into the death of a first-year student of Jadavpur University has revealed that the victim was paraded naked in the corridor of the second floor of the hostel minutes before he fell off from there and died. While sharing the details of the preliminary probe, Kolkata Police said that the teen was "sexually molested", news agency PTI reported on Wednesday.