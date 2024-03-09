The Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) said on March 9 that it has apprehended Jaffer Sadiq, the kingpin in the India-Australia-New Zealand Drug trafficking network being investigated by the law enforcement agency.

Gyaneshwar Singh, DDG (Operations) will hold a press conference at today to brief on the matter.

Sadiq, who has also produced five Tamil films, ran the a cartel that sent Pseudoephedrine from India to Australia and New Zealand, according to the sources. Four people from Tamil Nadu were arrested from a warehouse in Delhi, in this connection, two weeks ago.

Sadiq has been associated with the Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam’s (DMK) and was Chennai West Deputy Organiser (NRI Wing) until he was dismissed permanently from the party on February 25 over his links with the drug cartel.

His links led to political war of words with the All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (AIADMK) and the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), opposition parties in Tamil Nadu, mounting attack on DMK over Jaffer.

The case was busted after New Zealand and Australia authorities informed Indian agencies about huge smuggling of drugs in their countries under the guise of food products. The NCB was investigating if drug money was used to finance the films.

In February, information was received from New Zealand customs authorities and Australian police that large quantities of pseudoephedrine, concealed in desiccated coconut powder, were being sent to both the countries. Further, inputs from the US Drug Enforcement Administration indicated that the source of consignment was in Delhi.

A joint operation by the NCB and the Delhi Police's Special Cell has dismantled an international drug trafficking syndicate. At least, 50 kg of Pseudoephedrine was seized in Delhi.

After sustained interrogation, officials revealed that 45 consignments had been sent over past three years, which contained approximately 3,500 kg of Pseudoephedrine valued at over ₹2,000 crore in international market, a report in The Hindu said

