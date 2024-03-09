Jaffer Sadiq, former DMK functionary, arrested by NCB over international drug cartel links
Jaffer Sadiq, former DMK functionary, is allegedly the mastermind of this India-Australia-New Zealand drugs racket. Sadiq, who has produced five films too, ran the a cartel that sent pseudoephedrine from India to Australia and New Zealand.
The Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) said on March 9 that it has apprehended Jaffer Sadiq, the kingpin in the India-Australia-New Zealand Drug trafficking network being investigated by the law enforcement agency.
