Jagan hopes Centre would grant Special Category Status to AP in future

"To ensure that we do not suffer more such wounds and that the three regions of the state flourish equally, we enacted the three capitals legislation. We will soon lay the foundation stone for the Executive Capital at Visakhapatnam and Judicial Capital in Kurnool," Jagan said. The Chief Minister said his 14-month rule so far gave a true meaning to the terms 'justice, liberty, equality, fraternity' as enshrined in the Preamble to the Constitution of India. In line with the Directive Principles of State Policy and Article 38 (2) enshrined in the Constitution, the state government launched a gamut of welfare schemes with SCs, STs, BCs, minorities and economically-backward among the upper castes as the main base, to remove the economic and social disparities.