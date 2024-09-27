Jagan Reddy issues rebuttal after Tirupati laddu controversy, says ‘adulterated ghee was sent back’

Former Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy lashed out at his successor on Friday for “spreading false allegations”. The YSRCP chief questioned claims about adulteration of Tirupati laddu prasad and noted that four tankers of adulterated ghee had been returned in July. The development came days after the Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams — the custodian of the Lord Venkateswara shrine at Tirumala hills — lodged a police complaint against Tamil Nadu-based AR Dairy Foods Pvt Ltd.

“Four tankers failed the test in July during the Chandrababu Naidu regime…The refused tanker material was not used by TTD. Yet Chandrababu Naidu claims that adulterated ghee was used. I question how adulterated ghee could have been used in prasad manufacturing if the tankers were sent back?” Reddy asked.

Reddy also outlined the procurement process on Friday — contending that it had remained unchanged for decades without government involvement. Decisions are taken by an autonomous body and the conditions for those paticipating in the the tenders as well as the quality of materials sought has not changed in decades.

“E-tenders have been sought during the course of this routine process which takes place every six months. Based on e-tenders, people who have quoted L1, people who quoted the least automatically get the tender and that is approved by the board...The process is after they are qualified and given their work order. These people are supposed to supply material and every tanker that they bring in should be accompanied by NABL-approved lab certificates,” he explained.

The former Chief Minister accused Naidu of lowering the reputation of TTD and ‘diminishing the pride of our laddus’ with his assertions. Reddy also cancelled his much-hyped visit to the hill shrine on Friday amid — just a couple of hours before he was supposed to depart. The cancellation came amid demands by NDA allies in Andhra Pradesh that he should declare his faith before entering the temple.

“In order to divert the failures of his 100 days rule and to divert attention, Chandrababu Naidu brought up the Laddu issue. To cover up his failures on the Laddu issue, he came up with the faith declaration issue….He intentionally planted a seed of doubt that the Laddus were not good to eat, even though he knew very well that he was lying…” Reddy alleged.