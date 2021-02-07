Jagan Reddy urges Modi to reconsider RINL's disinvestment plan

He also said that having captive iron ores mine of its own will reduce input costs for RINL. Reddy said currently, RINL is purchasing iron ore from NMDC Bailadila mines at market price, which has put the RINL at a cost disadvantage of around ₹5,260 per MT of steel (at ore level)."Many of its competitors have captive mines for more than 60 per cent of their requirements and buy only the rest from NMDC. Even SAIL has its own captive mines with reserves of iron ore sufficient for 200 years. This excess cost of iron ore has cost implications of more than Rs. 3,472 crores for RINL. It is essential to create a level playing field for all the players and hence allotment of captive mines for RINL will help tide over this cost disadvantage. Orissa is blessed with iron ore and the captive mine in Orissa State will go a long way in reviving the plant," he stated.

