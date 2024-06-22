A war of words has erupted between the Telugu Desam Party (TDP) and Yuvajana Shramika Rythu Congress Party (YSRCP) over the demolition of the under construction central office of the opposition party in the early hours on Saturday. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The Capital Region Development Authority (CRDA) and Mangalagiri Tadepalli Municipal Corporation (MTMC) officials demolished the YSRCP's under-construction central office in Guntur district's Tadepalli.

According to YSRCP, CRDA's action amounts to contempt of court.

Here are key points Ex-CM slams CM Naidu YSRCP chief YS Jagan Mohan Reddy alleged the Chandrababu Naidu-led NDA state government demolished the under construction central office.

Jagan vows to fight The demolition was carried out disregarding high court orders. We will not be intimidated by these vendetta politics. The party will fight for the people, said Jagan.

'Vendetta Politics' Jagan has accused Chandrababu Naidu of taking vendetta politics to the next level.

‘Like a dictator’ "Chandrababu took vendetta politics to the next level. Like a dictator, he got YSRCP's central office demolished with excavators and bulldozers, which was almost complete," said Reddy in a post on 'X'.

YSRCP issues statement In a statement, YSRCP said that the demolition proceeded even though the party had approached the High Court the previous day (Friday), challenging the preliminary actions of the CRDA.

'Court halted demolitions' The YSRCP also stated that it was conveyed to the CRDA commissioner that the court had ordered a halt to any demolition activity. However, the authorities still went ahead and demolished the structure.

‘No law and order in state’ Jagan also alleged that under the NDA government, comprising TDP, BJP and Janasena, law and justice has completely vanished in the southern state.

TDP reacts According to PTI, the TDP said that based on a complaint lodged by a TDP leader that YSRCP's under construction office was being allegedly built illegally on Irrigation Department land, it was demolished.

'Misuse of power' Former chief minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy had allotted that parcel of land in survey number 202/A1 in Tadepalli, misusing his power, claimed the TDP.

TDP leader Pattabhi Ram Kommareddy says "As per the law and prevailing rules, any illegal construction needs to be demolished. Today, the party office of YSRCP which is being built illegally without obtaining any permission from the concerned departments is being demolished as per the rules."

