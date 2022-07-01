Jagannath Rath Yatra set to commence in Odisha from today2 min read . Updated: 01 Jul 2022, 07:47 AM IST
This year's Jagannath Rath yatra celebration is expected to witness huge public participation after a gap of two years
Jagannath Rath Yatra 2022: Thousands of devotees have gathered in Odisha's Puri to participate in the Jagannath Rath Yatra festivities that begin today at the 12 century iconic shrine of Lord Jagannath.