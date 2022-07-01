Jagannath Rath Yatra set to commence in Odisha from today

The Rath Yatra or the 'Chariot Festival' is believed to be as old as the iconic shrine. It’s also said to be a rare festival as deities are taken out of the temple premises. Also the idols are carved out of wood, and not metal. The deities set out for the Yatra along with the celestial wheel - Sudarshana Chakra, which is also removed from the temple during the ceremonial procession.