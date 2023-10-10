Jagannath Temple in Odisha's Puri: Dress code for devotees soon. Details here

Jagannath Temple in Odisha's Puri will enforce a dress code for devotees from next year. According to a report in PTI, the dress code for devotees in the temple will come into effect from 1 January 2024. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

"The dress code will be strictly enforced inside the temple from January 1, 2024. Security personnel deployed at 'Singha Dwar' of the temple, and Pratihari servitors inside the temple have been assigned the responsibility to enforce the code," Shree Jagannath Temple Administration chief Ranjan Kumar Das, PTI reported.

Why the decision to enforce dress code for devotees at Jagannath Temple was taken? After a few people were found in the temple in "indecent" dresses, the decision to enforce the dress code was taken. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

"It is our responsibility to maintain the dignity and sanctity of the temple. Unfortunately, some people have been found visiting the temple without caring about the religious sentiments of others," Das said as quoted by PTI.

"Some people were found in the temple wearing torn jeans pants, sleeveless dresses, and half-pants, as if they were strolling on the sea beach or a park. The temple is the abode of God, not a place for entertainment," he said.

Dress code for devotees at Jagannath Temple On the kind of dresses to be allowed, Das said that it would soon be decided. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

He said that the temple administration will start creating awareness about the dress code among the devotees from Tuesday.

People wearing these clothes will not be allowed in Jagannath Temple from 1 January 2024 People wearing half-plants, shorts, torn jeans, skirts, and sleeveless dresses will not be allowed entry into the temple.

Rajasthan Temple's new dress code In July this year, Jharkhand Mahadev Temple in Jaipur district introduced a dress code for devotees and asked them to refrain from wearing ripped jeans, shorts, frocks, night suits, and mini-skirts. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

"Exciting news! Mint is now on WhatsApp Channels 🚀 Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest financial insights!" Click here!