Jagannath Temple in Puri reopens for devotees today after 9-month curb

The doors of the famous Jagannath Temple in Odisha’s Puri town opened for devotees today, nine months after the administration had closed all places of worship due to the coronavirus pandemic. However, the temple will reopen in a graded manner.

While the local residents of Puri will get the first opportunity to enter the temple in the first five days of its reopening, the temple will remain closed on January 1 and 2 in view of the possibility of the rush of devotees to the pilgrim town on New Year's Day.

From January 3 onwards, the temple is likely to be kept open for all.

"Following all COVID-19 related protocols, Jagannath Temple in Puri reopens for devotees after nine months," News Agency ANI tweeted.

Earlier this month, the State Endowments Commission had recommended reopening of temples across Odisha with strict adherence to the Covid-19 protocol.

Chief Secretary A K Tripathy said that there was a state-wide demand to reopen temples, churches and mosques after the Shree Jagannath Temple Administration (SJTA) initiated measures to throw open the 12th century shrine in Puri for devotees from December 23.

All public places of worship are closed since March March 22 following the outbreak of COVID-19.

Bhubaneshwar still preserves 700 temples, around which the religious life of the city revolves. The state capital is not only a major destination for tourists but also for pilgrims.

Shree Lingaraj Temple, Ananta Vasudeva Temple, Mukteshwar Temple, Brahmeshwar Temple, Rajarani Temple in the state capital are among the well known religious sites for Hindus.

Meanwhile, Odisha's Covid-19 tally rose to 3,26,915 on Tuesday as 319 more people tested positive for the infection, while four fresh fatalities pushed the state's coronavirus death toll to 1,843, a health official said. Odisha now has 3,063 active coronavirus cases, while 3,21,956 people have recovered from the disease so far, he said. The state has so far tested over 66.65 lakh samples for COVID-19, including 29,721 on Monday, the official added





