OPEN APP
Home >News >India >Jagannath Temple in Puri to remain closed for devotees on weekends

The Jagannath Temple in Puri will remain closed for devotees on weekends in view of the surge in Covid-19 cases in the state.

The new guidelines will come to effect from April 19, 2021.

TRENDING STORIESSee All

Shree Jagannath Temple Administration (SJTA) on Friday said that Puri Jagannath Temple will remain closed for Public Darshan on all Saturdays and Sundays as a measure to contain the spread of COVID-19 and in order to sanitize the temple premises.

"All devotees visiting the temple from outside of Odisha will be required to bring COVID-19 negative Certificate (RT-PCR) of testing done within 96 hours prior to their visit to the temple or to produce a report on 2nd dose of Anti-COVID vaccination," the order issued by SJTA said.

"Any other guidelines issued by the state government with respect to restrictions on persons coming from other states shall be scrupulously followed," it added.

According to Union Health Ministry, there are 13,837 active COVID-19 cases in Odisha, while the cumulative cases of the infection have been mounted to 3,42,570.

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters
* Enter a valid email
* Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

Click here to read the Mint ePaperMint is now on Telegram. Join Mint channel in your Telegram and stay updated with the latest business news.

Close

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

Wait for it…

Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue
×
Edit Profile
My ReadsRedeem a Gift CardLogout