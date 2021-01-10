Subscribe
e-paper Podcasts
Top Sections
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited All rights reserved.

This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

e-paperNew
OPEN APP
Home >News >India >Jagannath Temple opens for all from Jan 21, no Covid-19 report required
A file photo of Jagannath Temple in Puri

Jagannath Temple opens for all from Jan 21, no Covid-19 report required

1 min read . 03:16 PM IST PTI

The devotees can enter into Jagannath temple without having Covid-19 negative report from Jan 21. The decision will remain in force till Feb 21, Shree Jagannath Temple Administration said today

BHUBANESWAR : The Shree Jagannath Temple Administration (SJTA) on Sunday announced that devotees need not produce their Covid-19 negative report for getting entry into the 12th century shrine in Puri from January 21.

The Shree Jagannath Temple Administration (SJTA) on Sunday announced that devotees need not produce their Covid-19 negative report for getting entry into the 12th century shrine in Puri from January 21.

The decision in this regard was taken at a meeting attended by SJTA chief Krishan Kumar, Puri district magistrate-cum collector Samarth Verma and Superintendent of Police K.B. Singh.

MORE FROM THIS SECTIONSee All

DRDO develops multiple products to help Indian army battle extreme cold in deployment against China

3 min read . 05:04 PM IST

Yediyurappa meets home minister Amit Shah to discuss state's political scenario

2 min read . 04:52 PM IST

As farmers ransack venue, Haryana CM's 'kisan mahapanchayat' gets cancelled

1 min read . 04:51 PM IST

89 sites finalised to roll out Covid-19 vaccination drive in Delhi: Satyendar Jain

1 min read . 04:50 PM IST

The decision in this regard was taken at a meeting attended by SJTA chief Krishan Kumar, Puri district magistrate-cum collector Samarth Verma and Superintendent of Police K.B. Singh.

MORE FROM THIS SECTIONSee All

DRDO develops multiple products to help Indian army battle extreme cold in deployment against China

3 min read . 05:04 PM IST

Yediyurappa meets home minister Amit Shah to discuss state's political scenario

2 min read . 04:52 PM IST

As farmers ransack venue, Haryana CM's 'kisan mahapanchayat' gets cancelled

1 min read . 04:51 PM IST

89 sites finalised to roll out Covid-19 vaccination drive in Delhi: Satyendar Jain

1 min read . 04:50 PM IST
Hi! You've read all your free articles To Continue Reading, Subscribe Now
Articles by celebrated columnists
A differentiated perspective
The best of Wall Street Journal
Subscribe NowAlready Subscribed ? Sign in

"The devotees can enter into the temple without having Covid-19 negative report from January 21. The decision will remain in force till February 21," the SJTA chief told reporters.

Kumar said the SJTA has decided to relax the restriction which was imposed on temple entry for the general public. The temple opened for public from January 3 after remaining closed for nine months in the wake of the pandemic.

The Puri Collector said that special arrangements and queue system will soon be introduced for elderly/senior citizens coming to the temple.

The temple was opened in a phased manner from December 23, 2020. While the servitors and their family members were allowed to enter the temple from December 23 to December 25 evening, the local residents of Puri got the opportunity to have darshan of the deities between December 26 and 31.

The temple was finally opened to the public for darshan of the sibling deities —Lord Balabhadra, Devi Subhadra and Lord Jagannath — from January 3, 2021 adhering to the Covid-19 guidelines.

Click here to read the Mint ePaper
Mint is now on Telegram. Join Mint channel in your Telegram and stay updated with the latest business news.