Subscribe
e-paper Podcasts
Top Sections
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited All rights reserved.

This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

e-paperNew
OPEN APP
Home >News >India >Jagannath Temple reopens for everyone, devotees to carry Covid negative report
The people from other parts of the state are also allowed to offer prayers at Shree Jagannath Temple.

Jagannath Temple reopens for everyone, devotees to carry Covid negative report

1 min read . 03:40 PM IST ANI

The authorities have released guidelines for those visiting Jagannath Temple. The devotees have to mandatorily wear masks, sanitize their hands, and maintain social distancing

PURI (ODISHA) : Jagannath Temple in Odisha's Puri opened for everyone today, but with strict Covid guidelines. The temple was closed on January 1 and 2 to avoid any kind of rush in the wake of New Year.

Jagannath Temple in Odisha's Puri opened for everyone today, but with strict Covid guidelines. The temple was closed on January 1 and 2 to avoid any kind of rush in the wake of New Year.

The people from other parts of the state are also allowed to offer prayers at Shree Jagannath Temple.

MORE FROM THIS SECTIONSee All

Health workers and cops to get Covid-19 shots on priority in Maharashtra

1 min read . 05:13 PM IST

Digital channels of Prasar Bharati record 100% growth in 2020

2 min read . 05:11 PM IST

Covid under control in Rajasthan, recovery rate at 96.14%: Gehlot

2 min read . 05:10 PM IST

Tibetans in exile vote in India for their political leader

2 min read . 05:07 PM IST

The people from other parts of the state are also allowed to offer prayers at Shree Jagannath Temple.

MORE FROM THIS SECTIONSee All

Health workers and cops to get Covid-19 shots on priority in Maharashtra

1 min read . 05:13 PM IST

Digital channels of Prasar Bharati record 100% growth in 2020

2 min read . 05:11 PM IST

Covid under control in Rajasthan, recovery rate at 96.14%: Gehlot

2 min read . 05:10 PM IST

Tibetans in exile vote in India for their political leader

2 min read . 05:07 PM IST
Hi! You've read all your free articles To Continue Reading, Subscribe Now
Articles by celebrated columnists
A differentiated perspective
The best of Wall Street Journal
Subscribe NowAlready Subscribed ? Sign in

The authorities have released guidelines for those visiting the temple. The devotees have to mandatorily wear masks, sanitize their hands, and maintain social distancing.

"We get tested for Covid-19 three days before. The system is very good. Only those people are allowed who have negative Covid reports. All the temples in India should follow this process," Riya Shah from Kolkata said.

They also have to carry negative Covid-19 reports and Aadhaar cards along with them to the temple. Their thermal temperatures are being checked at the entrance.

"A Standard operating procedure (SOP) has been released and everyone is following it. We have deployed 15 platoon police force and 50 officers to control the rush," Dr Kanwar Vishal Singh, Superintendent of Police of Puri said.

Thousands of people were returned by the authorities as they failed to produce their negative reports. Many of the devotees are going to Bhubaneswar for getting tested in private hospitals as tourists are not allowed in the government hospitals of Puri district.

Click here to read the Mint ePaper
Mint is now on Telegram. Join Mint channel in your Telegram and stay updated with the latest business news.