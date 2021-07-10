Till 1980, only four devadasis remained at the temple -- Harapriya, Kokilaprava, Parasmani and Sashimani. While the others had died, Parasmani, who had worked for around eight decades, continued to sing devotional songs at the temple despite the derecognition of the devadasis.
Earlier, devadasis had specific roles during the Nabakalebara festival (rituals associated with the change of wooden bodies of deities). They became widows as per tradition and again wore vermilion after the new idols were worshipped.
Ahead of Lord Jagannath's Nabakalebara in 2015, Sashimani died at 92. She had served as a devadasi since the age of seven and performed her role during the Nabakalebara festivals held in 1977 and 1996.
Parasmani's adopted son Prasanna Kumar Das lit her funeral pyre at Swargadawar crematorium here.
This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text.
