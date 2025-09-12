'Not just the loss of a man': Jagdeep Chhokar, ADR founder, dies at 81. Who was he?

Jagdeep Chhokar, known for championing electoral and political reforms in the country, died in New Delhi on Friday, 12 September, after suffering a heart attack. Chhokar was 81 and is survived by his wife, Kiran Chokkar.

Advertisement

Chokkar was the founding member of the Association for Democratic Reforms (ADR), the election watchdog body behind many crucial petitions in the Supreme Court of India.

The ADR is one of the petitioners in the ongoing case in the top court regarding the Election Commission of India's Special Intensive Revision (SIR) exercise of electoral rolls in poll-bound Bihar.

In a recent exclusive interview with LiveMint, Chhokar, had claimed that ‘half of Bihar could lose voting rights’ due to SIR.

Chhokar would spend his time between New Delhi and Goa. Chhokar suffered a heart attack at 4 AM at his New Delhi house in New Friends Colony (NFC).

Advertisement

As per his wish, his body would be donated for medical research.

“The loss of Prof Jagdeep Chhokar is tragic. He spearheaded the Association of Democratic Reforms, which has rendered yeoman service in maintaining high standards of electoral democracy. People like him and ADR are vital for questioning authorities, a healthy sign for any democracy,” former Election Commissioner Ashok Lavasa was quoted as saying by the Indian Express.

‘Not just the loss of a man’ Tributes started pouring in soon after Chokkar's death on Friday. RJD leader Manoj Jha said Jagdeep Chhokar's passing is not just the loss of a man; it is the silencing of a conscience that spoke relentlessly for the integrity of India’s democracy.

Advertisement

"As founder of the ADR, he forced the nation to look into the mirror of its electoral practices and confront the cracks beneath the surface of its democratic edifice,” Jha said in a post on X

Who was Jagdeep Chhokar? Chokkar was known as a staunch advocate of transparency in Indian politics, especially through his campaigns for free and fair elections. A legal battle spearheaded by ADR, with him as one of the lead petitioners, resulted in the Supreme Court declaring electoral bonds unconstitutional in February 2024. The organisation also fought legal battles against crime in politics.

Chokkar began his career as a mechanical engineer with the Indian Railways and later became a professor, Dean, and Director in Charge at the Indian Institute of Management, Ahmedabad. Since his retirement in 2006, Chokkar had devoted himself fully to activism for democracy until his last breath.

Advertisement

He had founded the ADR along with colleagues in 1999.

The loss of Prof Jagdeep Chhokar is tragic. He spearheaded the Association of Democratic Reforms, which has rendered yeoman service in maintaining high standards of electoral democracy.

Chokkar began activism along with his IIM colleague Trilochan Sastry, whose scrutiny of the nomination papers of candidates contesting the 1999 Lok Sabha elections from Ahmedabad raised crucial questions regarding transparency.