Jagdeep Dhankar sworn in as India’s 14th Vice President: A look at his key roles, responsibilities2 min read . Updated: 11 Aug 2022, 03:56 PM IST
- The Vice-President holds the second highest constitutional office in India
NEW DELHI : Former West Bengal Governor Jagdeep Dhankar was elected as the vice-president of India and was sworn in to his position on Thursday, 11 August. Dhankar defeated Opposition candidate Margaret Alva by 346 votes to become the 14th Vice President of India. Jagdeep Dhankhar received 528 votes against opposition candidate Margaret Alva who got 182 votes. Dhankar took over from outgoing vice president M Venkaiah Naidu.