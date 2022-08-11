NEW DELHI : Former West Bengal Governor Jagdeep Dhankar was elected as the vice-president of India and was sworn in to his position on Thursday, 11 August. Dhankar defeated Opposition candidate Margaret Alva by 346 votes to become the 14th Vice President of India. Jagdeep Dhankhar received 528 votes against opposition candidate Margaret Alva who got 182 votes. Dhankar took over from outgoing vice president M Venkaiah Naidu.

On Thursday, Dhankar arrived at the Vice President's house along with his family.

The Vice-President holds the second-highest constitutional position in the country. With this power comes greater responsibilities the person int he position is expected to fulfill.

-According to the Constitution of India, the Vice President's key role entails the position holder chairing the Rajya Sabha, the Council of States.

-The Vice President also acts as the President in case of death, resignation or removal of the incumbent, until a new president is elected.

-The vice president serves a five year term but can continue to be in office, irrespective of the expiry of the term, until the successor assumes office. During this period, the vice president has all the powers, immunities and privileges of the president and receives emoluments and allowances payable to the president.

-The Constitution is silent on who performs the duties of the vice president, when a vacancy occurs in the office before the expiry of the term, or when the V-P acts as the President of India.

-The only provision in the Constitution is with regard to the vice president's function as the chairperson of Rajya Sabha, which is performed, during the period of such vacancy, by the Deputy Chairperson of Rajya Sabha, or any other member of the upper house authorised by the President of India.

-The vice president can resign from his office by submitting his resignation to the President of India. The resignation becomes effective from the day it is accepted.

-The vice president can be removed from office by a resolution of Rajya Sabha, passed by a majority of its members at that time and agreed to by Lok Sabha. A resolution for this purpose can be moved only after a notice of at least a minimum of 14 days has been given of such an intention.

-The vice president is the ex-officio chairperson of Rajya Sabha and does not hold any other office of profit. During any period when the V-P acts as, or discharges the functions of the president, he does not perform the duties of the office of the chairperson of the Council of States and is not entitled to any salary or allowances payable to the chairperson of Rajya Sabha.