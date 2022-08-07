Jagdeep Dhankhar: 10 things to know about India's new Vice President

Jagdeep Dhankhar becomes the 14th Vice President of India after winning the election by 528 votes against Margaret Alva who got 182 votes. Know 10 things about India's new Vice President
After marking a landslide victory in the Vice President polls, Jagdeep Dhankhar is ready to swear in for the position on 11 August. The former Bengal Governor garnered 528 votes against Margaret Alva who got 182 votes. Eminent personalities like PM Modi, Tamil Nadu Governor R N Ravi, Tamil Nadu CM MK Stalin, etc came on Twitter to congratulate India's new Vice President.
Know 10 things about Jagdeep Dhankar here.
1). Jagdeep used to walk 6 km to attend school
Jagdeep Dhankhar was born in Kithana Village, Rajasthan in 1951. Grown up in a family of farmers, Jagdeep has been inculcated with the value of always staying connected with his roots. He was brought up seeing the simplicity and hard work of people in his village till his primary education. It was these values that he had drawn from his surrounding, that motivated him to walk six kilometers from his village to attend his school. Later, he moved to Chittorgarh for his further school education at Sainik School.
2). A physics graduate who opted for LLB
After completing his school education in Chittorgarh, Jagdeep pursued BSc in Physics from Maharaja's College in Jaipur. Later, he found his call in law and constitution and opted for LLB from Rajasthan University. He completed his LLB in 1978-79 and registered in the BAR the same year.
3). Jagdeep s a tremendous lawer
In the beginning, Jagdeep practiced in the Rajasthan High Court, Later he started practising primarily in Supreme Court. The ex-Bengal Governor is also known for being the youngest president of the Rajasthan High Court BAR Association. His area of expertise in litigation included steel, coal, and mine and international commercial arbitration.
4). Jagdeep started his career as a politician in centre politics
Jagdeep entered into politics when he won the Jhunjunu Lok Sabha seat in 1989. He won the election on Janta Dal Ticket. During his tenure, he also held key positions in crucial departments. In 1990, he served as Minister of State for Parliamentary Affairs.
Looking at his increased popularity in the state, Jagdeep switched to state politics and won the Rajasthan Assembly elections in 1993 from Kishangarh Constituency in Ajmer District. Jagdeep later joined the Congress when PV Narsimha became the PM. But the dominance of Ashok Gehlot in Rajasthan politics forced him to switch to BJP.
6). Jagdeep Dhankhar secures a representation of Rajasthani Jats in the center
Jagdeep Dhankhar has always been known to be an influential Jat leader in Rajasthan. He had played a major role in the Jat reservation issue in the state. His election as the Vice President will ensure that both the houses are presided by the leaders belonging to Rajasthan. The move might help the government in getting an upper edge in the upcoming Rajasthan election next year.
7). Influenced of deputy PM Chaudhary Devi Lal on Jagdeep Dhankhar
During the early days of his political career, Jagdeep Dhankhar had the influence of deputy PM Chaudhary Devil Lal on his personality. Fondly known as Tau, Chaudhary Devi Lal was the sixth deputy PM of India who had served under the tenure of two Prime Ministers, ie VP Singh, and Chandra Shekhar.
8). Jagdeep Dhankhar's relation with BJP
A former member of Janta Dal, Jagdeep joined BJP in 2003. He had also fought several legal cases against RSS leaders in his career, a media outlet reported. One such case was against RSS leader Indresh Kumar.
9). Jagdeep as the Governor of Bengal
Jagdeep Dhankhar was appointed as the Governor of Bengal in 2019. He filed his resignation before contesting the Vice President elections in July. He used to face constant disagreements with the current Bengal CM Mamata Bannerjee on several issues like Jadhavpur University dispute or DGP appointment. However, it was his legal expertise that let him maintain the centre's presence in TMC-ruled West Bengal.
10). Jagdeep's role in Rajya Sabha
Jagdeep will serve as the 14th Vice President of the parliament. He will swear in after the completion of the tenure of VP Venkaiah Naidu. The Vice President is also an ex-officio Chairman of the Rajya Sabha. Jadgeep's election as vice president has come at a time when there is a thin gap between the treasury and opposition benches. He will play a crucial role in maintaining the balance between the government and the opposition in the Upper House in the coming time.
