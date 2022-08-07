Jagdeep Dhankhar: 10 things to know about India's new Vice President

1). Jagdeep used to walk 6 km to attend school

Jagdeep Dhankhar was born in Kithana Village, Rajasthan in 1951. Grown up in a family of farmers, Jagdeep has been inculcated with the value of always staying connected with his roots. He was brought up seeing the simplicity and hard work of people in his village till his primary education. It was these values that he had drawn from his surrounding, that motivated him to walk six kilometers from his village to attend his school. Later, he moved to Chittorgarh for his further school education at Sainik School.