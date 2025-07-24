Jagdeep Dhankhar resigns: ‘PM is not happy’ — JP Nadda, Kiren Rijiju spoke to former Vice President before he quit

At least two senior union ministers had reportedly contacted former Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar before the latter had quit from the post late Monday.

Advertisement

According to the Hindustan Times, Union Health Minister and leader of the Rajya Sabha JP Nadda and Union Parliamentary Affairs Minister Kiren Rijiju spoke to Dhankhar on Monday after the overnment found that he had acknowledged an Opposition-sponsored notice for the impeachment of Justice Yashwant Varma.

Also Read | Jagdeep Dhankhar asked to vacate VP Enclave? Govt debunks FAKE news

Sources said on Wednesday that one of the ministers reportedly hinted at Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s disapproval of Dhankhar's move, but the 74-year-old said he was acting within the rules of the House.

“Rijiu told Dhankhar that in the Lok Sabha, there is a process of building a consensus on the impeachment and pointed out that the leader of the Opposition in the Lok Sabha, Rahul Gandhi, had signed the notice. He even indicated that the PM is not happy about the sudden development,” sources said.

Advertisement

However, Dhankhar maintained that he was acting well within the rules of the House, sources said.

It is only after this exchange – which came after the first business advisory committee of (BAC) the Rajya Sabha at 12:30pm — that the leaders chose not to go for the second BAC meeting that was held at 4.30pm on Monday.

Jagdeep Dhankhar resigned as India's Vice-President on Monday, leaving many surprised. He cited medical reasons for leaving the post.

However, the Opposition expressed surprise over Dhankhar's decision and said there "are far deeper reasons" for his resignation. The resignation came on the first day of the Monsoon Session of Parliament.

Amid the speculations, the Hindustan Times reported on Tuesday that the former Vice President’s move to kickstart the impeachment process of Justice Varma in the Rajya Sabha took the government by surprise, and it was the trigger that prompted the abrupt resignation.

Advertisement

The government had wanted the process to go through the Lok Sabha.