Jagdeep Dhankhar starts packing to leave VP Enclave | Where will he move next? What kind of bungalow will he get now?

Jagdeep Dhankhar, who took many by surprise with his decision to resign as vice president, has begun packing up and is expected to vacate the Vice President's Enclave soon, people familiar with the development told PTI on Wednesday.

Advertisement

Where is Dhankhar residing currently? In April last year, 74-year-old Jagdeep Dhankhar moved into the newly built Vice President Enclave, located on Church Road near the Parliament House complex. The Enclave, which includes both the Vice President’s residence and office, was developed as part of the Central Vista redevelopment project.

He stayed at the VP Enclave for nearly 15 months.

An official told HT that shortly after Dhankhar submitted his resignation at Rashtrapati Bhavan on Monday, he instructed his staff to begin packing up his belongings. “The packing is still going on. And there is a sense of hurry,” the official said.

Where will he be shifted now? As a former vice president, he is entitled to a government bungalow.

Advertisement

"He (Dhankhar) will be offered a Type VIII bungalow in Lutyens' Delhi or another area," an Urban Development Ministry official said on Tuesday, as reported by PTI.

The Type VIII bungalow is usually allotted to senior Union ministers or presidents of national parties.

“Former Vice Presidents usually get a month to shift to a retirement home. But indications are clear that Dhankhar will leave the VP enclave earlier,” another official told HT.

Dhankhar resigned from the post on Monday, citing health reasons.

Dhankhar said in his letter, “To prioritise health care and abide by medical advice, I hereby resign as the Vice President of India, effective immediately, in accordance with Article 67(a) of the constitution.”

"I extend my deepest gratitude to Your Excellency - the Hon'ble President of India for her unwavering support and the soothing, wonderful working relationship we maintained during my tenure," he added.

Advertisement

He further expressed his deep gratitude to PM Modi and the Council of Ministers. "Prime Minister's cooperation and support have been invaluable, and I have learned much during my time in office," he said.

While some of Dhankhar’s family members reside in Delhi, the former Vice President is preparing to move into a new government-allotted bungalow.