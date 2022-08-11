Jagdeep Dhankhar takes oath as 14th Vice President of India.

Jagdeep Dhankhar takes oath as 14th Vice President of India1 min read . 11 Aug 2022
Jagdeep Dhankhar was sworn in as the 14th Vice President of India. President Droupadi Murmu administered the Oath of Office to Jagdeep Dhankhar at Rashtrapati Bhavan today.
Dhankhar took the oath in Hindi in the name of god.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Dhankhar's predecessor M Venkaiah Naidu were among the dignitaries present at the ceremony.
Dhankhar was elected as the Vice President on August 6. He defeated the Opposition's Margaret Alva to emerge as a winner.
The BJP-led NDA candidate won the election comfortably with 528 votes against Alva's 182. The Vice President is also the ex-officio Chairman of the Rajya Sabha.
Dhankhar secured 74.36 per cent. He has the highest winning margin in the last six vice presidential elections held since 1997.
The Vice President of India, which is the second-highest constitutional post in the country, is elected through an electoral college consisting of members of the Rajya Sabha and the Lok Sabha.
The Vice President is also the Chairman of the Rajya Sabha. Dhankar will preside over the proceedings of the Upper House of Parliament at a time when there are apparent divisions between the treasury benches and the opposition.
With Dhankhar's election as Vice-President, the presiding officers of both Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha will be from Rajasthan.
