Dhankhar vacates official residence 6 weeks after resigning as VP, shifts to a farmhouse in THIS south Delhi location

Former Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar has shifted from his official residence to a private farmhouse in the Chhatarpur area of south Delhi, six weeks after he resigned from his post, according to officials quoted by the news agency PTI.

The farmhouse in the Gadaipur area of Chhatarpur belongs to INLD leader Abhay Chautala.

An official told PTI that Dhankhar will stay in the private farmhouse as an interim arrangement until he is allocated a Type-VIII official residence, which he is entitled to as a former vice president.

Dhankhar resigned from his post on 21 July, the first day of the Monsoon session, citing health reasons. He has remained out of the public eye since then and has been staying at the Vice President's Enclave in the national capital.

Dhankhar, 74, shifted to the newly constructed Vice President Enclave on Church Road near the Parliament House complex in April last year.

The Vice President’s Enclave, which includes the official residence and office, was built as part of the Central Vista redevelopment project. He stayed at the VP Enclave for nearly 15 months before resigning from the post, citing health reasons.

News agency PTI reported that sources close to Dhankhar said he was spending time with his family, playing table tennis, and practising yoga.

Next VP on 9 Sep An election to pick his successor is scheduled to take place on 9 September.

In the Vice Presidential election, NDA pick CP Radhakrishnan, the governor of Maharashtra, will face opposition nominee B Sudershan Reddy, a former Supreme Court judge.

Dhankhar's term as the Vice President was to end on 10 August 2027.

Dhankhar has, in the meantime, applied for his pension as a former MLA of Rajasthan, officials said last week

The officials said Dhankhar's tenure as Vice President ended on 21 July following his resignation from the post. Dhankhar has applied afresh for pension as a former MLA in Rajasthan and sought the resumption of his pension in accordance with his position.

