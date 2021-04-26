Jagdish Khattar, a man who transformed Maruti and Indian automotive industry

“One day, he walked into the sales and marketing area of the old Maruti office and summoned all the top executives in the department. He showed us the paper from Ford and said that Maruti should also try to strive towards engaging with the customer while they own the vehicle. That was the germination of the project and then AT Kearney was hired. Mr R S Kalsi who was at the plant that time headed the project," said Avik Chatopadhyay.