Home >News >India >'Jagmohan Ji's demise is a monumental loss for our nation': PM Modi expresses grief

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi today condoled the death of the former Governor and termed his death as 'monumental loss for the nation'.

Condoling his death, PM Modi in a tweet said, "Jagmohan Ji's demise is a monumental loss for our nation. He was an exemplary administrator and a renowned scholar. He always worked towards the betterment of India. His ministerial tenure was marked by innovative policy making. Condolences to his family and admirers. Om Shanti."

Former Jammu and Kashmir Governor Jagmohan passed away after a brief illness in Delhi on Monday. He was 94.

Born on September 25, 1927, Jagmohan Malhotra (born 25 September 1927), better known as Jagmohan was a former civil servant who held several key posts in his career, including the Governorship of Jammu and Kashmir and Goa and Lieutenant Governorship of Delhi.

Jagmohan served two terms as Jammu and Kashmir Governor - from 1984 to 89, and then from January to May 1990.

He was also elected to the Lok Sabha for the first time in 1996 and served as the Union Minister for Urban Development and Tourism.

He was honoured with the Padma Shri in 1971, Padma Bhushan in 1977 and Padma Vibhushan in 2016.

Mint is now on Telegram. Join Mint channel in your Telegram and stay updated with the latest business news.

