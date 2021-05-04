Subscribe
My Reads e-paper IFSC Code Finder New
Top Sections
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited All rights reserved.

This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

Subscribe
OPEN APP
Home >News >India >'Jagmohan Ji's demise is a monumental loss for our nation': PM Modi expresses grief

'Jagmohan Ji's demise is a monumental loss for our nation': PM Modi expresses grief

Premium
Prime Minister Narendra Modi. (File photo)
1 min read . 09:24 AM IST Staff Writer

Former Jammu and Kashmir Governor Jagmohan passed away after a brief illness in Delhi on Monday. He was 94

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi today condoled the death of the former Governor and termed his death as 'monumental loss for the nation'.

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi today condoled the death of the former Governor and termed his death as 'monumental loss for the nation'.

Condoling his death, PM Modi in a tweet said, "Jagmohan Ji's demise is a monumental loss for our nation. He was an exemplary administrator and a renowned scholar. He always worked towards the betterment of India. His ministerial tenure was marked by innovative policy making. Condolences to his family and admirers. Om Shanti."

TRENDING STORIES See All

Condoling his death, PM Modi in a tweet said, "Jagmohan Ji's demise is a monumental loss for our nation. He was an exemplary administrator and a renowned scholar. He always worked towards the betterment of India. His ministerial tenure was marked by innovative policy making. Condolences to his family and admirers. Om Shanti."

TRENDING STORIES See All
Subscribe to Continue Reading
Start 30 Days FREE Trial

Former Jammu and Kashmir Governor Jagmohan passed away after a brief illness in Delhi on Monday. He was 94.

Born on September 25, 1927, Jagmohan Malhotra (born 25 September 1927), better known as Jagmohan was a former civil servant who held several key posts in his career, including the Governorship of Jammu and Kashmir and Goa and Lieutenant Governorship of Delhi.

Jagmohan served two terms as Jammu and Kashmir Governor - from 1984 to 89, and then from January to May 1990.

He was also elected to the Lok Sabha for the first time in 1996 and served as the Union Minister for Urban Development and Tourism.

MORE FROM THIS SECTIONSee All
Premium

Covid: Delhi records highest deaths in a day, administers lowest ever doses

1 min read . 09:01 AM IST
Premium

US flights with Covid-19 aid to India delayed until Wednesday

1 min read . 08:46 AM IST
Premium

'Scale issue' differs in Covid surge in US and India: WHO's Dr Roderico Ofrin

1 min read . 08:22 AM IST
Premium

India's young fight the covid second wave with apps and oxygen

3 min read . 08:22 AM IST

He was honoured with the Padma Shri in 1971, Padma Bhushan in 1977 and Padma Vibhushan in 2016.

Click here to read the Mint ePaper
Mint is now on Telegram. Join Mint channel in your Telegram and stay updated with the latest business news.