Heavy security has been deployed in Delhi's Jahangirpuri area after the incident of violence and stone-pelting erupted following a clash between two groups during Shobha Yatra on Saturday
Clashes broke out between two groups after stone-pelting incidents were reported from the Jahangirpuri area in the national capital on Saturday evening during a procession.
Police said there was stone-pelting and some vehicles were also torched in the violence that occurred at around 6 pm. Additional police forces have been rushed to Jahangirpuri and other communally sensitive areas.
Jahangirpuri violence: What we know
Fourteen people have been arrested in connection with the violence during a Hanuman Jayanti procession in northwest Delhi's Jahangirpuri, police said Sunday. "Nine people have been arrested so far in connection with the FIR," Deputy Commissioner of Police (Northwest) Usha Rangnani said.Later, she said five more arrests were made as reported by news agency PTI.
Deputy Commissioner of Police (Northwest) Usha Rangnani said an FIR was registered Saturday under sections 307 (attempt to murder), 120 B (criminal conspiracy), 147 (rioting) and other relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code and the Arms Act.
"Drones and facial recognition softwares are being used to identify those involved in creating the ruckus. All mobile footage and CCTV cameras installed in and around the vicinity are being scanned to identify the culprits and trace them," said another police officer.
Arvind Kejriwal has also condemned the violence and appealed for maintaining peace. "I appeal to everyone to maintain peace as the country cannot progress without it. Central govt has the responsibility to maintain peace in the national capital; appeal to people to maintain peace," the Chief Minister said.
After the incident of violence and stone-pelting in the Jahangirpuri area of the national capital, the Noida Police is on alert and a flag march was conducted with the goal to create an atmosphere of faith and security for the public.
"After Delhi's sensitive incident, a flag march is underway by police with the goal to create an atmosphere of faith and security for the public. I appeal to the public to maintain peace and not pay heed to rumours," said Love Kumar, Joint Police Commissioner (Law and Order).
Condemning the Jahangirpuri violence, Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MP Gautam Gambhir on Saturday said that it is against the thinking and culture of the Delhi and urged people to maintain peace.
Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Saturday spoke with Delhi Police Commissioner Rakesh Asthana and Special Commissioner of Police (Law and Order) Depender Pathak over Jahangirpuri violence and asked them to maintain law and order, said official sources.
The Uttar Pradesh police on Saturday issued a state-wide alert after clashes broke out between two communities during a Hanuman Jayanti procession in northwest Delhi's Jahangirpuri area on Saturday. UP’s Additional Director General of Police (Law and Order) Prashant Kumar said senior officials in the field have been asked to keep a close watch on sensitive areas
