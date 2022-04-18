This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.
Jahangirpuri clashes: As of now, 23 accused arrested and nine people including police personnel and one civilian received injuries during the incident. Analysis of CCTV footage and digital media is being done
The Delhi Police Commissioner Rakesh Asthana Monday said 23 people from both communities have been arrested so far in connection with the Jahangirpuri violence, and asserted that those involved will not be spared irrespective of class, creed or religion, according to news agency PTI report.
The city police chief also denied claims that attempts were made to hoist saffron flags at a local mosque in Jahangirpuri during the Hanuman Jayanti procession. He told a press conference here that some people were trying to spread rumours on social media to keep the situation tense, and appealed to people to ignore them. Additionally, there is heavy police patrol at Jahangirpuri following the incident of violence on Hanuman Jayanti.
The investigation into the Saturday clashes has been handed over to the Crime Branch and 14 teams have been formed to take it forward, he said, adding four forensics teams also visited the spot to gather evidence. The probe will cover all angles through analysis of CCTV footage and digital inputs, he said.
As of now, 23 accused arrested and nine people including police personnel and one civilian received injuries during the incident. Analysis of CCTV footage and digital media is being done.