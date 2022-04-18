Livemint wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Subscribe
My Reads e-paper Newsletters IFSC Code Finder New MintGenie For You
Top Sections
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited All rights reserved.

This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

Sign out
e-paper
OPEN APP
Home / News / India /  Jahangirpuri violence: 23 held so far, police say no one involved will be spared. 5 points

Jahangirpuri violence: 23 held so far, police say no one involved will be spared. 5 points

Policemen patrol a day after communal clashes in Jahangirpuri, a neighborhood in northwest Delhi.
1 min read . 02:26 PM IST Livemint

  • Jahangirpuri clashes: As of now, 23 accused arrested and nine people including police personnel and one civilian received injuries during the incident. Analysis of CCTV footage and digital media is being done

Listen to this article
Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio

The Delhi Police Commissioner Rakesh Asthana Monday said 23 people from both communities have been arrested so far in connection with the Jahangirpuri violence, and asserted that those involved will not be spared irrespective of class, creed or religion, according to news agency PTI report.

The Delhi Police Commissioner Rakesh Asthana Monday said 23 people from both communities have been arrested so far in connection with the Jahangirpuri violence, and asserted that those involved will not be spared irrespective of class, creed or religion, according to news agency PTI report.

The city police chief also denied claims that attempts were made to hoist saffron flags at a local mosque in Jahangirpuri during the Hanuman Jayanti procession. He told a press conference here that some people were trying to spread rumours on social media to keep the situation tense, and appealed to people to ignore them. Additionally, there is heavy police patrol at Jahangirpuri following the incident of violence on Hanuman Jayanti.

The city police chief also denied claims that attempts were made to hoist saffron flags at a local mosque in Jahangirpuri during the Hanuman Jayanti procession. He told a press conference here that some people were trying to spread rumours on social media to keep the situation tense, and appealed to people to ignore them. Additionally, there is heavy police patrol at Jahangirpuri following the incident of violence on Hanuman Jayanti.

The investigation into the Saturday clashes has been handed over to the Crime Branch and 14 teams have been formed to take it forward, he said, adding four forensics teams also visited the spot to gather evidence. The probe will cover all angles through analysis of CCTV footage and digital inputs, he said.

The investigation into the Saturday clashes has been handed over to the Crime Branch and 14 teams have been formed to take it forward, he said, adding four forensics teams also visited the spot to gather evidence. The probe will cover all angles through analysis of CCTV footage and digital inputs, he said.

As of now, 23 accused arrested and nine people including police personnel and one civilian received injuries during the incident. Analysis of CCTV footage and digital media is being done.

As of now, 23 accused arrested and nine people including police personnel and one civilian received injuries during the incident. Analysis of CCTV footage and digital media is being done.

(With inputs from agencies)

(With inputs from agencies)