The city police chief also denied claims that attempts were made to hoist saffron flags at a local mosque in Jahangirpuri during the Hanuman Jayanti procession. He told a press conference here that some people were trying to spread rumours on social media to keep the situation tense, and appealed to people to ignore them. Additionally, there is heavy police patrol at Jahangirpuri following the incident of violence on Hanuman Jayanti.