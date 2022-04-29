The Delhi Police have arrested three more men in connection with Jahangirpuri violence, including a key "conspirator and executor" who was nabbed from West Bengal. With the latest arrests, a total of 30 people have been held in the communal clashes so far.

As per the media reports, Mohd. Farid alias Neetu (35), one of the "most wanted accused" in the case, was arrested from his aunt's house in Tamluk in East Medinipur district in West Bengal. The other two arrests include brothers Jaffar (34) and Babuddin alias Babu (43) who run a biryani shop in Jahangirpuri.

Police said an analysis of CCTV footage revealed that Farid, along with his associate Md. Ansar played a "very active and aggressive role in instigating riots" but whether he had opened fire or not is part of the investigation being done by the Crime Branch with assistance from the Special Cell and the Intelligence Fusion and Strategic Operation Unit (IFSO) of the force.

According to the police, a non-bailable warrant had also been issued by a Delhi court against Farid who first hid his family in an isolated place and then fled to West Bengal within a span of two-three days after the violence earlier this month.

Additionally, the Delhi Police, while scanning the CCTV footage found that Jaffar was seen roaming around with the crowd with a sword during the violence. Babuddin was also seen instigating the crowd during the violence.

Clashes broke out between two communities during a Hanuman Jayanti procession in Jahangirpuri in Delhi on April 16, leaving eight police personnel and a local resident injured. According to the police, there was stone pelting and arson during the clashes and some vehicles were also torched.

Days after the violence, Delhi Police Commissioner Rakesh Asthana had written to the Enforcement Directorate to investigate money laundering charges against the prime accused in the case.

The police have slapped the stringent National Security Act against five of the accused in the case.