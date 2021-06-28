India's ace archer Deepika Kumari completed her hat-trick of a gold medal at the Archery World Cup Stage 3 in Paris on Sunday as she won the Recurve individual event by 6-0.

Industrialist Anand Mahindra took to Twitter and said this is a sport where he hopes to see Indian women achieve complete domination in the next decade.

"Jai ho! I can’t wait to see Deepika slice the centre of the target in Tokyo and walk away with Gold again. This is a sport I hope to see Indian women achieve complete domination in the next decade...," Mahindra said on Twitter.

Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren has congratulated archer Deepika Kumari for winning three gold medals at the Archery World Cup Stage Three in Paris.

"Many congratulations and blessings to Deepika Kumari, the daughter of Jharkhand, who made the country proud by winning 3 gold medals in a single day in the Archery World Cup," tweeted Soren.

Deepika Kumari defeated the Russian, Elena Osipova by 6-0 in a thumping manner. This is Deepika's second individual World Cup Gold medal of 2021 and the third gold of the day as she had earlier won gold in the women's team and mixed team event as well.

