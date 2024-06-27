Can’t we say ’Jai Samvidhan’ in Indian Parliament? Opposition hits back as Om Birla objects to Shashi Tharoor’s slogan

  • Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra wondered whether one cannot say 'Jai Samvidhan' in Indian Parliament.

Livemint
Updated08:44 PM IST
Congress MP Shashi Tharoor takes oath as a member of the 18th Lok Sabha, at the Parliament in New Delhi on Thursday.
Congress MP Shashi Tharoor takes oath as a member of the 18th Lok Sabha, at the Parliament in New Delhi on Thursday. (ANI)

The Opposition parties hit back as Speaker Om Birla objected to Congress MP from Thiruvananthapuram Shashi Tharoor saying ‘Jai Samvidhan’ after taking oath as member of the House.

Soon after Tharoor chanted 'Jai Hind, Jai Samvidhan', opposition members chanted ‘Jai Samvidhan’.

Following that, Birla quipped he is already taking an oath on the Constitution.

Also Read | INDIA bloc to bring adjournment motions on NEET in Parliament

However, as Congress member Deepender Hooda from Rohtak said that the Speaker should not object to this, Birla asked Hodda not to give him advice.

"Don't give me any advice on what I should or should not object to. Take your seat," the Speaker said, addressing Hooda.

 

Several opposition leaders have wondered if they can't say ‘Jai Samvidhan’ in the country.

Also Read | Budget 2024 to NEET row: 10 quotes from Prez Murmu’s address in parliament

Reacting to the development, Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra wondered whether one cannot say 'Jai Samvidhan' in Parliament.

“Can't 'Jai Samvidhan' be chanted in the Indian Parliament? People in power were not stopped from raising unparliamentary and unconstitutional slogans in the Parliament, but objections were raised when an opposition MP chanted ‘Jai Samvidhan’,” said Priyanka Gandhi in a post on X.

“The anti-constitution sentiment that emerged during the elections has now taken a new form, which seeks to weaken our Constitution,” she added.

“The constitution by which the parliament functions, the constitution by which every member takes oath, the constitution by which every citizen gets protection of life and livelihood, will that same constitution be opposed now to suppress the voice of the opposition?,” Gandhi added.

Also Read | ‘Raja ka danda or Constitution?’ Akhilesh Yadav’s SP on ‘sengol’ in Lok Sabha

Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Aaditya Thackeray also questioned if it is a crime to say “Jai Samvidhan” after taking the oath in the Parliament.

“It very strongly reiterates what we’ve been saying all through, the BJP wants to change our Constitution. Why this hateful reaction to saying ‘Jai Samvidhan’. Only because it enshrines the voice of the people of India, that is Bharat? And because it was written by Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar?,” asked Thackeray.

Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.MoreLess
HomeNewsIndiaCan’t we say ’Jai Samvidhan’ in Indian Parliament? Opposition hits back as Om Birla objects to Shashi Tharoor’s slogan

Most Active Stocks

Zee Entertainment Enterprises

151.30
10:24 AM | 27 JUN 2024
-4.3 (-2.76%)

Indus Towers

365.65
10:23 AM | 27 JUN 2024
9.5 (2.67%)

Bharat Electronics

304.50
10:29 AM | 27 JUN 2024
-2.35 (-0.77%)

Indian Oil Corporation

163.60
10:27 AM | 27 JUN 2024
-0.7 (-0.43%)
More Active Stocks

Market Snapshot

  • Top Gainers
  • Top Losers
  • 52 Week High

Whirlpool Of India

1,990.70
10:16 AM | 27 JUN 2024
153.8 (8.37%)

Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders

4,415.20
10:29 AM | 27 JUN 2024
334.2 (8.19%)

Suven Pharmaceuticals

784.90
10:20 AM | 27 JUN 2024
55.55 (7.62%)

Caplin Point Laboratories

1,485.00
09:59 AM | 27 JUN 2024
104.95 (7.6%)
More from Top Gainers

Trending In Market Value Up Icon

Recommended For You

    More Recommendations

    Gold Prices

    • 24K
    • 22K
    Bangalore
    72,977.00-699.00
    Chennai
    72,835.00-1,128.00
    Delhi
    73,120.00-412.00
    Kolkata
    73,120.00-484.00

    Fuel Price

    • Petrol
    • Diesel
    Bangalore
    102.86/L0.00
    Chennai
    100.98/L0.23
    Kolkata
    103.94/L0.00
    New Delhi
    94.72/L0.00

    Popular in News

    More From Popular in News
    OPEN IN APP
    HomeMarketsPremiumInstant LoanMint Shorts

    Wait for it…

    Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

    Yes, Continue