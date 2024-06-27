The Opposition parties hit back as Speaker Om Birla objected to Congress MP from Thiruvananthapuram Shashi Tharoor saying ‘Jai Samvidhan’ after taking oath as member of the House. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Soon after Tharoor chanted 'Jai Hind, Jai Samvidhan', opposition members chanted ‘Jai Samvidhan’.

Following that, Birla quipped he is already taking an oath on the Constitution. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

However, as Congress member Deepender Hooda from Rohtak said that the Speaker should not object to this, Birla asked Hodda not to give him advice.

"Don't give me any advice on what I should or should not object to. Take your seat," the Speaker said, addressing Hooda.

Several opposition leaders have wondered if they can't say ‘Jai Samvidhan’ in the country.

Reacting to the development, Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra wondered whether one cannot say 'Jai Samvidhan' in Parliament.

“Can't 'Jai Samvidhan' be chanted in the Indian Parliament? People in power were not stopped from raising unparliamentary and unconstitutional slogans in the Parliament, but objections were raised when an opposition MP chanted ‘Jai Samvidhan’," said Priyanka Gandhi in a post on X. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

“The anti-constitution sentiment that emerged during the elections has now taken a new form, which seeks to weaken our Constitution," she added.

“The constitution by which the parliament functions, the constitution by which every member takes oath, the constitution by which every citizen gets protection of life and livelihood, will that same constitution be opposed now to suppress the voice of the opposition?," Gandhi added.

Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Aaditya Thackeray also questioned if it is a crime to say “Jai Samvidhan" after taking the oath in the Parliament. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

“It very strongly reiterates what we’ve been saying all through, the BJP wants to change our Constitution. Why this hateful reaction to saying ‘Jai Samvidhan’. Only because it enshrines the voice of the people of India, that is Bharat? And because it was written by Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar?," asked Thackeray.

