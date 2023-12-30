Hours after Prime Minister Narendra Modi inaugurated the newly constructed Maharishi Valmiki International Airport Ayodhya Dham International Airport, the inaugural aircraft from Delhi landed in the holy city. The passengers chanted ‘Jai Shri Ram’ while deboarding from the Indigo aircraft and thanked PM Modi for the construction of the airport, which will provide better access to the Ram Temple in Ayodhya.

PM Modi Ayodhya Visit LIVE Updates "We are very excited about visiting Ayodhya and brought our children along. We are going to see Ram Lalla in Ayodhya, seek his blessings," a passenger from Rajasthan told ANI before boarding the inaugural flight from Indira Gandhi International Airport in Delhi.

"We are grateful and blessed for the opportunity given by IndiGo to command the inaugural flight to Ayodhya. This is a proud moment for us and Indigo. We hope your journey with us is safe and pleasant," the Captain of the Indigo flight Ashutosh Shekhar said while welcoming the passengers onboard the aircraft.

Ayodhya's new airport

Earlier, Prime Minister Narendra Modi inaugurated the Maharishi Valmiki International Airport Ayodhya Dham. The airport will boost connectivity to the holy city and provide better opportunities for tourism and business activities while generating new employment opportunities.

The project of Ayodhya Airport was initiated by the Airports Authority of India in accordance with the Memorandum of Understanding entered into with the Government of Uttar Pradesh in April of the preceding year. The cutting-edge airport was constructed at a total expenditure exceeding ₹1450 crore.

The terminal building of the airport spans an impressive 6500 square meters, designed to cater to approximately one million passengers on an annual basis. The exterior of the terminal building showcases architectural elements reminiscent of the upcoming Shri Ram Mandir in Ayodhya. Internally, the terminal is adorned with indigenous art, paintings, and murals that narrate the life of Bhagwan Shri Ram.

Apart from the international airport, PM Modi inaugurated and laid the foundation of projects worth more than ₹15,700 crore in Ayodhya.

Milestone Alert! Livemint tops charts as the fastest growing news website in the world 🌏 Click here to know more.

Unlock a world of Benefits! From insightful newsletters to real-time stock tracking, breaking news and a personalized newsfeed – it's all here, just a click away! Login Now!