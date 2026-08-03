Jail term up to 10 years, ₹7 lakh fine for repeat offender: Maharashtra anti-conversion law comes into force

Maharashtra's anti-conversion law has come into force after receiving President Droupadi Murmu's assent and being published in the official gazette, news agency PTI said.
The development paves the way for action against religious conversions carried out through coercion, fraud, inducement or marriage.
The Maharashtra Freedom of Religion Bill, 2026, passed by both Houses of the state legislature during the budget session in March, received Presidential assent and was notified in the state gazette on July 30.
The legislation was passed by the Assembly during the Budget Session in March and subsequently cleared by the Legislative Council before being sent to the Governor and then the President for assent.
The Bill had sparked sharp political debate when it was introduced. The ruling Mahayuti alliance backed the legislation, while the Congress, NCP (Sharad Pawar) and Samajwadi Party opposed it. Shiv Sena (UBT) supported the Bill.
The Act prohibits religious conversions carried out through coercion, fraud, allurement, misrepresentation or under the promise of marriage.
Under the new law, a person intending to embrace another faith must inform the district magistrate at least 60 days in advance. The prescribed post-conversion procedures must also be followed.
The Maharashtra Freedom of Religion Act, 2026, makes religious conversions carried out through force, coercion, fraud, undue influence, allurement, misrepresentation, or marriage-related deception a punishable offence.
A first-time offender can face imprisonment of up to seven years. The punishment can extend to 10 years for repeat offences.
The law also allows the victim's parents, siblings and other close relatives to lodge a complaint.
Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis had said earlier that the objective of the law was to curb forced or fraudulent religious conversions. The state government has maintained that the legislation is not aimed at voluntary religious conversions or interfaith marriages.
With the new law, Maharashtra joins at least a dozen states, including Madhya Pradesh, Uttar Pradesh, Odisha, Chhattisgarh and Himachal Pradesh, in enacting anti-conversion legislation.
(with agency inputs)
Gulam Jeelani is Political Desk Editor at LiveMint with over 16 years of experience covering national and international politics. Based in New Delhi, Jeelani delivers impactful political narratives through breaking stories, in-depth interviews, and analytical pieces at LiveMint since February 2024. The expertise in video production fuels his current responsibilities, which include curating content and conducting video interviews for an expanding digital audience.<br><br> Jeelani also travels during elections and key political events and has covered assembly elections in key states apart from national elections. He has previously worked with The Pioneer, Network18, India Today, News9Plus and Hindustan Times.<br><br> Jeelani’s tenure at LiveMint and previous experience at print and digital newsrooms have honed his skills in creating compelling text and video stories, explainers, and analysis that resonate with a diverse viewership.<br><br> Before moving to New Delhi in 2015, Jeelani was based in Uttar Pradesh, where he worked for five years as a reporter. In 2018, Jeelani was one of the two Indian journalists selected for the Alfred Friendly Fellowship in the US. There, he attended training workshops on reporting and data journalism, and he was attached to the Minneapolis Star Tribune in Minnesota, where he worked as a reporter.<br><br> Jeelani is a Bachelor's in Chemistry and holds a Masters Degree in journalism and mass communication from Aligarh Muslim University. Outside work, he enjoys poetry, cricket and movies.
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