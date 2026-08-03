Subscribe

Jail term up to 10 years, ₹7 lakh fine for repeat offender: Maharashtra anti-conversion law comes into force

The Maharashtra Freedom of Religion Bill, 2026, passed by both Houses of the state legislature during the budget session in March, received Presidential assent and was notified in the state gazette on July 30.

Gulam Jeelani
Updated3 Aug 2026, 09:11 AM IST
Advertisement
Union Home Minister Amit Shah presents the 'Lokmanya Tilak National Award 2026' to National Security Advisor Ajit Doval in the presence of Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, in Pune, Maharashtra. (@CMOMaharashtra/X via PTI Photo)(PTI08_01_2026_000271B)
Union Home Minister Amit Shah presents the 'Lokmanya Tilak National Award 2026' to National Security Advisor Ajit Doval in the presence of Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, in Pune, Maharashtra. (@CMOMaharashtra/X via PTI Photo)(PTI08_01_2026_000271B)(@CMOMaharashtra)
AI Quick Read

Maharashtra's anti-conversion law has come into force after receiving President Droupadi Murmu's assent and being published in the official gazette, news agency PTI said.

The development paves the way for action against religious conversions carried out through coercion, fraud, inducement or marriage.

Advertisement
Also Read | Maharashtra Tourism Leads Global Conversations on Tourism, MICE

The Maharashtra Freedom of Religion Bill, 2026, passed by both Houses of the state legislature during the budget session in March, received Presidential assent and was notified in the state gazette on July 30.

The legislation was passed by the Assembly during the Budget Session in March and subsequently cleared by the Legislative Council before being sent to the Governor and then the President for assent.

The Bill had sparked sharp political debate when it was introduced. The ruling Mahayuti alliance backed the legislation, while the Congress, NCP (Sharad Pawar) and Samajwadi Party opposed it. Shiv Sena (UBT) supported the Bill.

What does the law say?

The Act prohibits religious conversions carried out through coercion, fraud, allurement, misrepresentation or under the promise of marriage.

Advertisement

Under the new law, a person intending to embrace another faith must inform the district magistrate at least 60 days in advance. The prescribed post-conversion procedures must also be followed.

Also Read | Maharshtra to give power sops to investors

The Maharashtra Freedom of Religion Act, 2026, makes religious conversions carried out through force, coercion, fraud, undue influence, allurement, misrepresentation, or marriage-related deception a punishable offence.

A first-time offender can face imprisonment of up to seven years. The punishment can extend to 10 years for repeat offences.

The law also allows the victim's parents, siblings and other close relatives to lodge a complaint.

Also Read | Maharashtra bans sale, distribution of junk food items in and around schools

Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis had said earlier that the objective of the law was to curb forced or fraudulent religious conversions. The state government has maintained that the legislation is not aimed at voluntary religious conversions or interfaith marriages.

Advertisement

Also Read | 'Devendra Fadnavis may replace Dharmendra Pradhan': Sanjay Raut's claims

With the new law, Maharashtra joins at least a dozen states, including Madhya Pradesh, Uttar Pradesh, Odisha, Chhattisgarh and Himachal Pradesh, in enacting anti-conversion legislation.

Key higjlights from Maharastra's anti-conversion law

  • General Violations: Up to 7 years in prison and a fine of 1 lakh.
  • Vulnerable Groups: Up to 7 years in prison and a fine of 5 lakh if the conversion involves a minor, woman, person with unsound mind, or someone from Scheduled Castes (SC) or Scheduled Tribes (ST).
  • Mass Conversions: Up to 7 years in prison and a fine of 5 lakh.
  • Repeat Offenders: Up to 10 years in prison and a fine of 7 lakh.

Compliance and Rules

  • Advance Notice: Requires a mandatory 60-day prior notice to the District Magistrate before any religious conversion.
  • Complaints: Close relatives such as parents, siblings, or other family members are legally permitted to lodge a formal complaint.
  • Offense Nature: Unlawful conversions under the law are treated as non-bailable offenses

Advertisement

(with agency inputs)

Key Takeaways
  • Maharashtra's law mandates a 60-day notice for individuals seeking to convert to another religion.
  • Penalties range from seven years for first-time offenders to ten years for repeat offences.
  • The law allows for complaints to be filed by close relatives of victims of coercive conversions.

About the Author

Gulam Jeelani

Gulam Jeelani is Political Desk Editor at LiveMint with over 16 years of experience covering national and international politics. Based in New Delhi, ...Read More

News
Get Latest real-time updates
Stay updated with the latest Trending, India, World and US news. Follow CJP Protest LIVE updates as Sonam Wangchuk ends his 26-day hunger strike following government assurances, while the Jantar Mantar protest continues. Get the latest updates on talks between the CJP delegation and the Centre, the demand for Dharmendra Pradhan’s resignation, possible arrests, Delhi security measures and developments in Parliament.
HomeNewsIndiaJail term up to 10 years, ₹7 lakh fine for repeat offender: Maharashtra anti-conversion law comes into force
Advertisement
Read Next Story