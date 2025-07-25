Kerala jailbreak! Rape-murder accused Govindachamy escapes prison, massive manhunt launched

Rape and murder accused Govindachamy escaped from the Central Prison in Kannur, Kerala, on Friday morning.

“Details surrounding the jailbreak are still emerging. A massive manhunt has been launched, and more information is awaited,” Kannur police said in a statament on Friday.

Govindachamy does not have an arm, police said as they informed public about the jailbreak and the accused's “identification mark”.

Govindachamy was serving a life sentence for the rape and murder of 23-year-old Soumya. She was attacked while travelling on a passenger train from Ernakulam to Shoranur on February 1, 2011.

How did Govindachamy escape high-security jail? Reports claim that Govindachamy escape the jail after cutting a wire and then jumping over the high wall of the prison.

Govindachamy was lodged in a cell in block 10 of the jail. He cut the cell's wire and jumped over a huge wall, Mathrubhumi reported.

Police initially suspected that Govindachamy had not enter the cell when it was closed at 6 pm on Thursday. But CCTV footage showed him coming out of his cell.

The report shared details of jail break, claiming that after days of planning, Govindachamy used a saw-like tool to cut the cast iron bars in his cell.

“It is highly suspicious that the one-armed Govindachamy jumped over the huge wall of the central jail,” the report added.