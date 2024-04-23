Arvind Kejriwal's wife Sunita Kejriwal on Tuesday visited Prachin Hanuman Mandir. After visiting the temple, she expressed her confidence that she will return with Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal soon.

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal's wife Sunita Kejriwal visited Prachin Hanuman Mandir on the occasion of Hanuman Jayanti. While returning from the temple, Sunita Kejriwal asserted that she would return soon with the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) supremo. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

“I will come back with Sir (Arvind Kejriwal) soon," said Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal's wife Sunita Kejriwal while leaving after offering prayers at Prachin Hanuman Mandir, Connaught Place.

Since Arvind Kejriwal's arrest in the excise policy scam case, his wife Sunita Kejriwal has taken the lead on behalf of her husband. From calling out at the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) to attending INDIA bloc rallies, Sunita Kejriwal has taken an active role after ED arrested Arvind Kejriwal in March this year. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

‘They want to kill him’: Sunita Kejriwal's big claim against Tihar authority A few days ago, Sunita Kejriwal alleged that her husband was denied insulin for diabetes in Tihar jail because “they want to kill" him. While addressing an INDIA bloc rally in Jharkhand capital, she said that Tihar authorities were "lying" about specialist doctors examining Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal. Jailed CM's wife also alleged that he was being denied insulin for diabetes as "they want to kill" him.

"They want to kill my husband Arvind Kejriwal. His food is under camera observation; he is denied insulin. My husband is a sugar patient who has been on insulin for 12 years; he needs 50 units of insulin daily," she said at the Ulgulan Nyay Rally in Ranchi.

Sunita Kejriwal's claims have been refuted by Thar officials and clarified that senior specialists from AIIMS provided consultation to the chief minister through video conference on Saturday. The officials also said that the doctors did not suggest insulin to Kejriwal. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

However, AAP workers and leaders continued to protest demanding immediate medical attention to Arvind Kejriwal due to his health condition. Several AAP leaders and workers protested outside the Tihar jail in west Delhi on Sunday, April 21. They held placards and posters with the slogans, ''Give insulin to Arvind Kejriwal'' and "Don’t play with the life of Arvind Kejriwal''. Delhi minister Atishi claimed Kejriwal's life is danger due to the actions of the Tihar administration.

