A vacation bench of Justices Surya Kant and JB Pardiwala was told by advocate Sudhanshu S Choudhuri that the two MLAs have been booked for offences under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA) and are in jail.
Listen to this article
Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio
After Maharashtra Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari asked the Uddhav Thackeray-led Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) government to take a floor test on 30 June, Jailed Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) MLAs Nawab Malik and Anil Deshmukh have moved Supreme Court seeking permission to participate in the floor test.
{{^adFree}}{{/adFree}}
After Maharashtra Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari asked the Uddhav Thackeray-led Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) government to take a floor test on 30 June, Jailed Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) MLAs Nawab Malik and Anil Deshmukh have moved Supreme Court seeking permission to participate in the floor test.
A vacation bench of Justices Surya Kant and JB Pardiwala was told by advocate Sudhanshu S Choudhuri that the two MLAs have been booked for offences under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA) and are in jail.
A vacation bench of Justices Surya Kant and JB Pardiwala was told by advocate Sudhanshu S Choudhuri that the two MLAs have been booked for offences under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA) and are in jail.
He said the two leaders want to participate in the Maharashtra legislative assembly floor test scheduled to be held on Thursday at 11 am.
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
He said the two leaders want to participate in the Maharashtra legislative assembly floor test scheduled to be held on Thursday at 11 am.
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
Choudhuri said they are moving an intervention application which may be heard in the evening after the plea of Shiv Sena leader Sunil Prabhu challenging the decision taken by Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari asking the Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) government to prove majority on Thursday. The bench then said it would take up their application at 5.30 pm.
Choudhuri said they are moving an intervention application which may be heard in the evening after the plea of Shiv Sena leader Sunil Prabhu challenging the decision taken by Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari asking the Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) government to prove majority on Thursday. The bench then said it would take up their application at 5.30 pm.
The Shiv Sena, too, has approached the SC against the governor's order.
The Shiv Sena, too, has approached the SC against the governor's order.
Sanjay Raut has termed governors order as unlawful and said, “It's called Jet speed. The Governor was waiting for this moment only. This is an unlawful activity as the matter of disqualification of our 16 MLAs is pending in SC."
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
Sanjay Raut has termed governors order as unlawful and said, “It's called Jet speed. The Governor was waiting for this moment only. This is an unlawful activity as the matter of disqualification of our 16 MLAs is pending in SC."
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
The governor's order came hours after BJP leaders, including former chief minister Devendra Fadnavis, met him on Tuesday night and urged to ask the Thackeray-led government to prove its majority in the Assembly, claiming that the Shiv Sena-NCP-Congress coalition dispensation seemed to be in minority as 39 Sena MLAs who belong to the Shinde faction have said they do not support it.
The governor's order came hours after BJP leaders, including former chief minister Devendra Fadnavis, met him on Tuesday night and urged to ask the Thackeray-led government to prove its majority in the Assembly, claiming that the Shiv Sena-NCP-Congress coalition dispensation seemed to be in minority as 39 Sena MLAs who belong to the Shinde faction have said they do not support it.
In his letter, Governor Koshyari said, "A special session of the Maharashtra Vidhan Sabha (Legislative Assembly) shall be summoned on June 30 (Thursday) at 11 am with the only agenda of a trust vote against the chief minister, and the proceedings shall be concluded in any case by 5 pm."
In his letter, Governor Koshyari said, "A special session of the Maharashtra Vidhan Sabha (Legislative Assembly) shall be summoned on June 30 (Thursday) at 11 am with the only agenda of a trust vote against the chief minister, and the proceedings shall be concluded in any case by 5 pm."
"The proceedings of the House shall be telecast live and appropriate arrangements for the same shall be made," he said. In the letter, the governor cited an e-mail sent by seven independent MLAs on Tuesday, in which they said that the Maharashtra chief minister has lost the confidence of the majority on the floor of the House, thereby making it imperative to conduct a floor test at the earliest. He also asked the Assembly administration to undertake necessary measures to ensure that the floor test is conducted in a transparent manner."
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
"The proceedings of the House shall be telecast live and appropriate arrangements for the same shall be made," he said. In the letter, the governor cited an e-mail sent by seven independent MLAs on Tuesday, in which they said that the Maharashtra chief minister has lost the confidence of the majority on the floor of the House, thereby making it imperative to conduct a floor test at the earliest. He also asked the Assembly administration to undertake necessary measures to ensure that the floor test is conducted in a transparent manner."
{{^adFree}}{{/adFree}}
"The floor test shall be conducted by asking members to rise in their seats for the purpose of counting votes. Entire proceedings of the trust vote shall be videographed through an independent agency and shall be submitted to me," the governor's letter said.
"The floor test shall be conducted by asking members to rise in their seats for the purpose of counting votes. Entire proceedings of the trust vote shall be videographed through an independent agency and shall be submitted to me," the governor's letter said.
The governor also made some references to the current political situation in his letter saying, "I was briefed about the political situation in the state and later on Leader of Opposition submitted a letter stating that the chief minister has lost the majority in the Assembly. He sought a floor test at the earliest to avoid any political bargaining by undemocratic means in the state."
The governor also made some references to the current political situation in his letter saying, "I was briefed about the political situation in the state and later on Leader of Opposition submitted a letter stating that the chief minister has lost the majority in the Assembly. He sought a floor test at the earliest to avoid any political bargaining by undemocratic means in the state."
Shinde on Wednesday said he will reach Mumbai on Thursday for the floor test against the beleaguered Uddhav Thackeray-led Sena-NCP-Congress government in Maharashtra.
{{^adFree}}{{/adFree}}
Shinde on Wednesday said he will reach Mumbai on Thursday for the floor test against the beleaguered Uddhav Thackeray-led Sena-NCP-Congress government in Maharashtra.