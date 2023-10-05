Jailed separatist Shabir Ahmad Shah-led JKDFP banned for 5 years for 'pro-Pakistan' activities
Jammu and Kashmir Democratic Freedom Party was founded in 1998 by Shabir Ahmad Shah, a prominent separatist leader in Jammu and Kashmir. The JKDFP was a constituent of the separatist amalgam Hurriyat Conference.
The Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) on Thursday banned jailed separatist Shabir Ahmad Shah's Jammu and Kashmir Democratic Freedom Party (JKDFP) for five years. The Centre cited "anti-India" and "pro-Pakistan" activities of the party for the ban.
