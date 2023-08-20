Tamil actor Rajinikanth arrived in the city on Friday night for the screening of his film ‘Jailer’, which was attended by UP Deputy Chief Minister Keshav Prasad Maurya.

Superstar Rajinikanth who attended the special screening of 'Jailer' in Lucknow will visit Ayodhya today i.e. on 20 August. As part of his Uttar Pradesh visit, the Tamil actor also arrived at Samajwadi Party Chief Akhilesh Yadav's residence in Lucknow. While speaking to reporters he said that he had met the SP chief nine years ago and have been friends with him since then.

“I met Akhilesh Yadav 9 years ago at a function in Mumbai and we are friends since then, we talk on phone. 5 years ago when I came here for a shoot but I couldn't meet him, now he is here so I met him…," he told reporters.

Sharing pictures of their meet, the SP chief on X, formerly known as Twitter wrote, "When hearts meet, people embrace. During my engineering studies in Mysore, the happiness I used to feel seeing Rajinikanth ji on the screen is still intact. We met in person 9 years back and have been friends ever since…"

Earlier on Saturday, he also visited Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath at his residence in Lucknow. The actor arrived in the city on Friday night for the screening of his film ‘Jailer’, which was attended by UP Deputy Chief Minister Keshav Prasad Maurya.

While praising the actor and his work, Maurya said, "I also got a chance to watch the movie 'Jailer'. I had watched Rajinikanth's many films and he is such a talented actor that even though there is not much content in the movie still he with his performance, he increases the importance of the film."

Speaking about his excitement about the kind of positive response his film is getting from the audience and its success, Rajinikanth told ANI, “...It’s God’s blessing that the movie is becoming a hit."

'Jailer,' which was released in theatres on August 10, has grabbed the box office by storm. In India, the film's eight-day total collection stood at ₹235.65 crore (as of August 17). The film was released in several languages, including Tamil, Telugu, and Hindi.

Rajinikanth plays a man seeking to avenge the death of his cop son in ‘Jailer’. Mohanlal, Shivarajkumar, and Jackie Shroff are in important cameos. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Directed by Nelson Dilipkumar, the film is produced by Sun Pictures. The cast of "Jailer" includes prominent figures such as Rajinikanth, Tamanna Bhatia, Ramya Krishnan, Mohanlal, Jackie Shroff, Shivarajkumar, Sunil Varma, Yogi Babu, and Vasanth Ravi, portraying significant roles.

(With inputs from ANI)

