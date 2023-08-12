Jailer Box Office collection: Rajinikanth’s new movie mints ₹100 crore in just 3 days1 min read 12 Aug 2023, 12:48 PM IST
Rajinikanth's new movie Jailer has earned ₹104.91 crore in its first three days, appealing to audiences in multiple languages.
In a whirlwind of cinematic fervour, Rajinikanth's new movie Jailer has captured the attention of audiences across India, reaping substantial box office rewards in its first three days of release. The movie's polyglot appeal has resonated with diverse crowds, reflected in its impressive collection figures across multiple languages.