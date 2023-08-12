comScore
Jailer Box Office collection: Rajinikanth's new movie mints 100 crore in just 3 days
In a whirlwind of cinematic fervour, Rajinikanth's new movie Jailer has captured the attention of audiences across India, reaping substantial box office rewards in its first three days of release. The movie's polyglot appeal has resonated with diverse crowds, reflected in its impressive collection figures across multiple languages.

Day 1: Grand opening

The curtain rose on Raijinikanth's new movie Jailer with an exhilarating Day 1 collection of 48.35 crore, setting a promising tone for its cinematic journey. This initial euphoria was bolstered by its multilingual reach, with the Tamil version contributing 37.6 crore, the Telugu version adding 10.2 crore, and a modest 0.2 crore from the Kannada version. Even in the Hindi belt, it managed to garner 0.35 crore, marking an emphatic pan-Indian debut.

Day 2: Steady momentum

On the second day, Rajini's Jailer continued to captivate audiences, amassing an impressive 26.56 crore. The Tamil and Telugu versions retained their substantial appeal, accounting for 21.52 crore and 4.71 crore, respectively. 

The Kannada and Hindi versions contributed 0.2 crore and 0.13 crore, respectively, showcasing a steady foothold in different linguistic territories. Despite a slight decline of 45.07% from its opening day, the film's prowess remained intact.

Day 3: Promising Saturday

As the weekend unfolded, Jailer maintained its allure, with an estimated collection of 30 crore. With the possibility of higher figures yet to be confirmed, the movie appears poised for a triumphant run. 

The cumulative three-day collection has surged to an impressive 104.91 crore, painting a vibrant picture of the film's widespread popularity.

Multilingual Marvel

What sets Jailer apart is its ability to transcend linguistic barriers, captivating audiences of varying language preferences. The Tamil version continues to dominate with its substantial 37.6 crore contribution, closely followed by the Telugu version's impressive 10.2 crore. The Kannada and Hindi versions have also etched their mark, contributing 0.2 crore and 0.35 crore, respectively.

Updated: 12 Aug 2023, 12:48 PM IST
