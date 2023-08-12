Day 1: Grand opening

The curtain rose on Raijinikanth's new movie Jailer with an exhilarating Day 1 collection of ₹48.35 crore, setting a promising tone for its cinematic journey. This initial euphoria was bolstered by its multilingual reach, with the Tamil version contributing ₹37.6 crore, the Telugu version adding ₹10.2 crore, and a modest ₹0.2 crore from the Kannada version. Even in the Hindi belt, it managed to garner ₹0.35 crore, marking an emphatic pan-Indian debut.