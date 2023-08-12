Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.
Switch to the Mint app for fast and personalized news Get App
e-paper Subscribe
Next Story
Business News/ News / India/  Jailer Box Office collection: Rajinikanth’s new movie mints 100 crore in just 3 days

Jailer Box Office collection: Rajinikanth’s new movie mints 100 crore in just 3 days

1 min read 12 Aug 2023, 12:48 PM IST Sounak Mukhopadhyay

Rajinikanth's new movie Jailer has earned 104.91 crore in its first three days, appealing to audiences in multiple languages.

Rajinikanth's new movie Jailer has received positive reactions

In a whirlwind of cinematic fervour, Rajinikanth's new movie Jailer has captured the attention of audiences across India, reaping substantial box office rewards in its first three days of release. The movie's polyglot appeal has resonated with diverse crowds, reflected in its impressive collection figures across multiple languages.

In a whirlwind of cinematic fervour, Rajinikanth's new movie Jailer has captured the attention of audiences across India, reaping substantial box office rewards in its first three days of release. The movie's polyglot appeal has resonated with diverse crowds, reflected in its impressive collection figures across multiple languages.

Day 1: Grand opening

The curtain rose on Raijinikanth's new movie Jailer with an exhilarating Day 1 collection of 48.35 crore, setting a promising tone for its cinematic journey. This initial euphoria was bolstered by its multilingual reach, with the Tamil version contributing 37.6 crore, the Telugu version adding 10.2 crore, and a modest 0.2 crore from the Kannada version. Even in the Hindi belt, it managed to garner 0.35 crore, marking an emphatic pan-Indian debut.

Day 1: Grand opening

The curtain rose on Raijinikanth's new movie Jailer with an exhilarating Day 1 collection of 48.35 crore, setting a promising tone for its cinematic journey. This initial euphoria was bolstered by its multilingual reach, with the Tamil version contributing 37.6 crore, the Telugu version adding 10.2 crore, and a modest 0.2 crore from the Kannada version. Even in the Hindi belt, it managed to garner 0.35 crore, marking an emphatic pan-Indian debut.

Day 2: Steady momentum

On the second day, Rajini's Jailer continued to captivate audiences, amassing an impressive 26.56 crore. The Tamil and Telugu versions retained their substantial appeal, accounting for 21.52 crore and 4.71 crore, respectively.

Day 2: Steady momentum

On the second day, Rajini's Jailer continued to captivate audiences, amassing an impressive 26.56 crore. The Tamil and Telugu versions retained their substantial appeal, accounting for 21.52 crore and 4.71 crore, respectively.

Also Read: Japanese couple travels to Chennai for Jailer movie | Watch video

The Kannada and Hindi versions contributed 0.2 crore and 0.13 crore, respectively, showcasing a steady foothold in different linguistic territories. Despite a slight decline of 45.07% from its opening day, the film's prowess remained intact.

Also Read: Japanese couple travels to Chennai for Jailer movie | Watch video

The Kannada and Hindi versions contributed 0.2 crore and 0.13 crore, respectively, showcasing a steady foothold in different linguistic territories. Despite a slight decline of 45.07% from its opening day, the film's prowess remained intact.

Day 3: Promising Saturday

As the weekend unfolded, Jailer maintained its allure, with an estimated collection of 30 crore. With the possibility of higher figures yet to be confirmed, the movie appears poised for a triumphant run.

Day 3: Promising Saturday

As the weekend unfolded, Jailer maintained its allure, with an estimated collection of 30 crore. With the possibility of higher figures yet to be confirmed, the movie appears poised for a triumphant run.

Also Read: Freshworks CEO books 2,200 tickets for employees to watch Rajinikanth's film 'Jailer'

The cumulative three-day collection has surged to an impressive 104.91 crore, painting a vibrant picture of the film's widespread popularity.

Also Read: Freshworks CEO books 2,200 tickets for employees to watch Rajinikanth's film 'Jailer'

The cumulative three-day collection has surged to an impressive 104.91 crore, painting a vibrant picture of the film's widespread popularity.

Multilingual Marvel

What sets Jailer apart is its ability to transcend linguistic barriers, captivating audiences of varying language preferences. The Tamil version continues to dominate with its substantial 37.6 crore contribution, closely followed by the Telugu version's impressive 10.2 crore. The Kannada and Hindi versions have also etched their mark, contributing 0.2 crore and 0.35 crore, respectively.

Multilingual Marvel

What sets Jailer apart is its ability to transcend linguistic barriers, captivating audiences of varying language preferences. The Tamil version continues to dominate with its substantial 37.6 crore contribution, closely followed by the Telugu version's impressive 10.2 crore. The Kannada and Hindi versions have also etched their mark, contributing 0.2 crore and 0.35 crore, respectively.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR

Sounak Mukhopadhyay

Sounak Mukhopadhyay, who also goes by the name Sounak Mukherjee, has been producing digital news since 2012. He's worked for the International Business Times, The Inquisitr, and Moneycontrol in the past. He's also contributed to Free Press Journal and TheRichest with feature articles. He covers news for a wide range of subjects including business, finance, economy, politics and social media. Before working with digital news publications, he worked as a freelance content writer.
Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint.Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.
Updated: 12 Aug 2023, 12:48 PM IST
OPEN IN APP
Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.