Jailer Box Office collection: Rajinikanth’s new movie mints ₹100 crore in just 3 days1 min read 12 Aug 2023, 12:48 PM IST
Rajinikanth's new movie Jailer has earned ₹104.91 crore in its first three days, appealing to audiences in multiple languages.
In a whirlwind of cinematic fervour, Rajinikanth's new movie Jailer has captured the attention of audiences across India, reaping substantial box office rewards in its first three days of release. The movie's polyglot appeal has resonated with diverse crowds, reflected in its impressive collection figures across multiple languages.
The curtain rose on Raijinikanth's new movie Jailer with an exhilarating Day 1 collection of ₹48.35 crore, setting a promising tone for its cinematic journey. This initial euphoria was bolstered by its multilingual reach, with the Tamil version contributing ₹37.6 crore, the Telugu version adding ₹10.2 crore, and a modest ₹0.2 crore from the Kannada version. Even in the Hindi belt, it managed to garner ₹0.35 crore, marking an emphatic pan-Indian debut.
On the second day, Rajini's Jailer continued to captivate audiences, amassing an impressive ₹26.56 crore. The Tamil and Telugu versions retained their substantial appeal, accounting for ₹21.52 crore and ₹4.71 crore, respectively.
The Kannada and Hindi versions contributed ₹0.2 crore and ₹0.13 crore, respectively, showcasing a steady foothold in different linguistic territories. Despite a slight decline of 45.07% from its opening day, the film's prowess remained intact.
As the weekend unfolded, Jailer maintained its allure, with an estimated collection of ₹30 crore. With the possibility of higher figures yet to be confirmed, the movie appears poised for a triumphant run.
The cumulative three-day collection has surged to an impressive ₹104.91 crore, painting a vibrant picture of the film's widespread popularity.
What sets Jailer apart is its ability to transcend linguistic barriers, captivating audiences of varying language preferences. The Tamil version continues to dominate with its substantial ₹37.6 crore contribution, closely followed by the Telugu version's impressive ₹10.2 crore. The Kannada and Hindi versions have also etched their mark, contributing ₹0.2 crore and ₹0.35 crore, respectively.
