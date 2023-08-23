comScore
Active Stocks
Wed Aug 23 2023 11:50:06
  1. Tata Steel share price
  2. 118.65 0.94%
  1. NTPC share price
  2. 222 0.2%
  1. Tata Motors share price
  2. 615.3 -0.73%
  1. Axis Bank share price
  2. 972.05 1.52%
  1. State Bank Of India share price
  2. 572.15 0.68%
Business News/ News / India/  Jailer Box Office collection: Rajinikanth's movie inches towards 600 crore
Back

Rajinikanth-starrer ‘Jailer’ achieved remarkable success by minting close to 300 crore in India since its release. In just 12 days, the movie earned 287.30 crore and early estimate shows it earned 4.50 Cr in India on its 13 day for all languages, as per sacnilk.

Meanwhile, Film Trade analyst Manobala Vijayabalan cited that the action movie is inching towards hitting the 600 club in terms of a worldwide collection. It had earned Rs. 556.50 crore and collected 12.54 crore worldwide on its 12th day.

The race towards 600 club begins for Jailer

Manobala Vijayabalan took to X (previously Twitter) Jailer WW Box Office: Film REFUSES to slow down. The race towards 600 club BEGINS.

Early collection for Rajinikanth's action movie

'Jailer' had initially opened with a collection of 48.35 crore nett in all languages on August 10. After earning 10.05 crore nett on Friday, the film experienced a substantial surge in collections in the second weekend also, accumulating 16.25 crore nett on Saturday. During its opening week, ‘Jailer’ collected 235.85 crore nett in India across all languages. This Tamil film has been dubbed in Hindi, Telugu, Malayalam, and Kannada.

Directed by Nelson Dilipkumar, ‘Jailer’ cast includes Vinayakan, Ramya Krishnan, Vasanth Ravi, and Tamannaah Bhatia in pivotal roles. It also features Shiva Rajkumar, Mohanlal, and Jackie Shroff. The film is produced by Sun Pictures, with music composed by Anirudh Ravichander.

Interestingly, Jackie shared the screen with Rajnikanth 36 years ago in the film 'Uttar Dakshin’.

Jailer opened on August 11-13 week, with 2 other major Bollywood blockbuster, Sunny Deol's "Gadar 2" making 134.88 crore and Akshay Kumar's "OMG. On the same week, Chiranjeevi's Telugu title "Bhola Shankar" also opened.

(With agency inputs)

 

 

Related Premium Stories
Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.
More Less
Updated: 23 Aug 2023, 10:35 AM IST
OPEN IN APP
Next Story
Recommended For You

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

You are just one step away from creating your watchlist!

Login Now

Wait for it…

Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue
Switch to the Mint app for fast and personalized news - Get App