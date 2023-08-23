Hello User
Business News/ News / India/  Jailer Box Office collection: Rajinikanth's movie inches towards 600 crore

Jailer Box Office collection: Rajinikanth's movie inches towards 600 crore

1 min read 23 Aug 2023, 10:35 AM IST Livemint

Rajinikanth's 'Jailer' earns close to 300 crore in India, inching towards 600 crore worldwide.

Rajinikanth's film 'Jailer' grosses 500 crore worldwide in just 10 days

Rajinikanth-starrer ‘Jailer’ achieved remarkable success by minting close to 300 crore in India since its release. In just 12 days, the movie earned 287.30 crore and early estimate shows it earned 4.50 Cr in India on its 13 day for all languages, as per sacnilk.

Meanwhile, Film Trade analyst Manobala Vijayabalan cited that the action movie is inching towards hitting the 600 club in terms of a worldwide collection. It had earned Rs. 556.50 crore and collected 12.54 crore worldwide on its 12th day.

The race towards 600 club begins for Jailer

Manobala Vijayabalan took to X (previously Twitter) Jailer WW Box Office: Film REFUSES to slow down. The race towards 600 club BEGINS.

Early collection for Rajinikanth's action movie

'Jailer' had initially opened with a collection of 48.35 crore nett in all languages on August 10. After earning 10.05 crore nett on Friday, the film experienced a substantial surge in collections in the second weekend also, accumulating 16.25 crore nett on Saturday. During its opening week, ‘Jailer’ collected 235.85 crore nett in India across all languages. This Tamil film has been dubbed in Hindi, Telugu, Malayalam, and Kannada.

Directed by Nelson Dilipkumar, ‘Jailer’ cast includes Vinayakan, Ramya Krishnan, Vasanth Ravi, and Tamannaah Bhatia in pivotal roles. It also features Shiva Rajkumar, Mohanlal, and Jackie Shroff. The film is produced by Sun Pictures, with music composed by Anirudh Ravichander.

Interestingly, Jackie shared the screen with Rajnikanth 36 years ago in the film 'Uttar Dakshin’.

Jailer opened on August 11-13 week, with 2 other major Bollywood blockbuster, Sunny Deol's "Gadar 2" making 134.88 crore and Akshay Kumar's "OMG. On the same week, Chiranjeevi's Telugu title "Bhola Shankar" also opened.

(With agency inputs)

Updated: 23 Aug 2023, 10:35 AM IST
