Rajinikanth's most recent film, "Jailer," has become the highest-grossing Tamil movie of the year, surpassing the position previously held by “Ponniyin Selvan II."

As per media reports, on its sixth day of release, "Jailer" earned an estimated net collection of ₹33.00 crore in India across all languages. The movie achieved a notable 81.59% occupancy rate for its Tamil version on Tuesday, August 15, 2023. Nelson Dilipkumar directed this film, which is produced by Sun Pictures. The cast of "Jailer" includes prominent figures such as Rajinikanth, Tamanna Bhatia, Ramya Krishnan, Mohanlal, Jackie Shroff, Shivarajkumar, Sunil Varma, Yogi Babu, and Vasanth Ravi, portraying significant roles.

According to trade analyst Ramesh Bala's tweet, the latest movie "Jailer" has surpassed the previous record held by Mani Ratnam's "Ponniyin Selvan II." Ramesh Bala tweeted on Tuesday morning, confirming that, "Jailer has crossed PS2 to become 2023 's No.1 Kollywood Grosser at the WW Box office."

Furthermore, "Jailer" has achieved the status of being the third highest-grossing movie of 2023, surpassing the earnings of "Ponniyin Selvan II," which featured Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Vikram, and Trisha. The top two positions for this year are still held by Shah Rukh Khan's "Pathaan" and Prabhas' "Adipurush."

The earnings of "Jailer" in India, across all languages, have reached ₹174.15 crore. Specifically, the Tamil version alone amassed ₹139.05 crore within five days of its release in India, according to a Sacnilk report. The Telugu version contributed ₹32.55 crore, while the Hindi version managed to collect ₹1.25 crore, as stated in the same report.

During its initial release in India, the film garnered an opening collection of ₹48.35 crore (across all languages) on Thursday, August 10. However, there was a significant drop in earnings on the second day, with only ₹25.75 crore earned. Over the weekend, the collections started to rise again. Notably, even on Monday, "Jailer" exhibited considerable growth, amassing ₹23.55 crore on the fifth day of release in India.

The day following the release of "Jailer," the movies "Gadar 2" and "OMG 2" were also launched in Hindi, igniting a frenzy at the box office. The Multiplex Association of India (MAI) and Producers Guild of India (PGI) issued a joint statement expressing gratitude to the audience for their enthusiastic reception, resulting in a cumulative weekend collection surpassing ₹390 crore. The combined contributions of "OMG 2," "Gadar 2," "Jailer," and "Bholaa Shankar" contributed to achieving this figure.