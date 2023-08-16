During its initial release in India, the film garnered an opening collection of ₹48.35 crore (across all languages) on Thursday, August 10. However, there was a significant drop in earnings on the second day, with only ₹25.75 crore earned. Over the weekend, the collections started to rise again. Notably, even on Monday, "Jailer" exhibited considerable growth, amassing ₹23.55 crore on the fifth day of release in India.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}