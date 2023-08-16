Hello User
Business News/ News / India/  Jailer Box Office collection: Rajnikanth's new movie mints massive money in 5 days, reigns as 2023's top Tamil grosser

Jailer Box Office collection: Rajnikanth's new movie mints massive money in 5 days, reigns as 2023's top Tamil grosser

2 min read 16 Aug 2023, 09:37 AM IST Livemint

Rajinikanth's film ‘Jailer’ becomes the highest-grossing Tamil movie of the year. Nelson Dilipkumar directed this film, which is produced by Sun Pictures. The cast of ‘Jailer’ includes prominent figures such as Rajinikanth, Tamanna Bhatia, Ramya Krishnan.

Rajinikanth's new movie Jailer has received positive reactions

Rajinikanth's most recent film, "Jailer," has become the highest-grossing Tamil movie of the year, surpassing the position previously held by “Ponniyin Selvan II."

As per media reports, on its sixth day of release, "Jailer" earned an estimated net collection of 33.00 crore in India across all languages. The movie achieved a notable 81.59% occupancy rate for its Tamil version on Tuesday, August 15, 2023.

Nelson Dilipkumar directed this film, which is produced by Sun Pictures. The cast of "Jailer" includes prominent figures such as Rajinikanth, Tamanna Bhatia, Ramya Krishnan, Mohanlal, Jackie Shroff, Shivarajkumar, Sunil Varma, Yogi Babu, and Vasanth Ravi, portraying significant roles.

According to trade analyst Ramesh Bala's tweet, the latest movie "Jailer" has surpassed the previous record held by Mani Ratnam's "Ponniyin Selvan II." Ramesh Bala tweeted on Tuesday morning, confirming that, "Jailer has crossed PS2 to become 2023 's No.1 Kollywood Grosser at the WW Box office."

Also Read: Jailer Box Office collection: Rajinikanth starrer mints 150 crore

Furthermore, "Jailer" has achieved the status of being the third highest-grossing movie of 2023, surpassing the earnings of "Ponniyin Selvan II," which featured Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Vikram, and Trisha. The top two positions for this year are still held by Shah Rukh Khan's "Pathaan" and Prabhas' "Adipurush."

The earnings of "Jailer" in India, across all languages, have reached 174.15 crore. Specifically, the Tamil version alone amassed 139.05 crore within five days of its release in India, according to a Sacnilk report. The Telugu version contributed 32.55 crore, while the Hindi version managed to collect 1.25 crore, as stated in the same report.

Also Read: Watch: Rajinikanth visits Badrinath Temple as new movie ‘Jailer’ excels at Box Office

During its initial release in India, the film garnered an opening collection of 48.35 crore (across all languages) on Thursday, August 10. However, there was a significant drop in earnings on the second day, with only 25.75 crore earned. Over the weekend, the collections started to rise again. Notably, even on Monday, "Jailer" exhibited considerable growth, amassing 23.55 crore on the fifth day of release in India.

The day following the release of "Jailer," the movies "Gadar 2" and "OMG 2" were also launched in Hindi, igniting a frenzy at the box office. The Multiplex Association of India (MAI) and Producers Guild of India (PGI) issued a joint statement expressing gratitude to the audience for their enthusiastic reception, resulting in a cumulative weekend collection surpassing 390 crore. The combined contributions of "OMG 2," "Gadar 2," "Jailer," and "Bholaa Shankar" contributed to achieving this figure.

Updated: 16 Aug 2023, 09:37 AM IST
