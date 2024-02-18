Jain muni Acharya Vidhyasagar Maharaj passes away at 77, PM Modi expresses grief
Jain muni Acharya Vidhyasagar Maharaj passed away in Chhattisgarh's Dongargarh on Sunday
Renowned Jain seer Acharya Vidyasagar Maharaj passed away at Chandragiri Teerth in Chhattisgarh's Dongargarh on Sunday after undertaking 'sallekhna'.
Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) chief JP Nadda said he was shocked after he received the news of the demise of Saint Shiromani Acharya Shri 108 Vidyasagar Ji Maharaj.
In a post in Hindi, Nadda wrote, "He has given new dimensions to the invaluable spiritual heritage of Jainism. His teachings, full of knowledge, compassion, and goodwill, will always provide us with guidance for the progress of society and culture.
I bow down profusely at the feet of Samadhistha Acharya Shri".
On the death of saint Vidyasagar, Congress party paid a heartfelt tribute to Jain monk Saint Vidyasagar. "This is an irreparable loss for the entire country," Congress party wrote.
"Saint Shiromani's unmatched sacrifice towards humanity and society will always be an inspiration for us," the party added.
A procession will be taken out at 1 pm on Sunday for people to pay tribute to the departed seer and the final rites will be held in Chandragiri teerth.
