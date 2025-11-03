Jaipur accident: At least 12 dead as speeding truck rams into vehicles, many injured

At least 12 people died and 12 others were left injured as a dumper truck rammed into several vehicles in the Lohamandi area of Harmada in Jaipur, officials said on Monday.

CCTV footage of the incident shows the speeding truck hitting several vehicles, including bikes, and then overturning from the impact.

The tragic incident took place under the Harmada Police Station limits in Jaipur.

According to police, the trolley overturned in the Loha Mandi area, leading to multiple casualties.

Jaipur Police Commissioner Sachin Mittal however told ANI that 10 deaths were reported.

“Ten casualties have been reported. We are currently collecting details of the injured,” he said.

However, Jaipur District Collector Jitendra Soni told PTI separately that 12 people had died in the incident, and 12 others were injured.

“The dumper hit several vehicles in a chain collision near Loha Mandi. Twelve people died in the accident and as many have been injured,” he said.

Some of the injured persons are in a critical hospital and have been undergoing treatment at the trauma unit of the SMS Hospital.

The empty dumper was from Road No. 14 towards the Loha Mandi petrol pump. It suddenly lost control and started hitting the cars and bikes one after the other for a stretch of 300 metres.

Police teams rushed to the site, diverted traffic and initiated efforts to remove the damaged vehicles from the highway. The injured were shifted to nearby hospitals in ambulances.

CM expresses grief Rajasthan Chief Minister Bhajanlal Sharma expressed shock at the incident and condoled the families of the deceased.

“The road accident that occurred in the Lohamandi area of Harmada in Jaipur, resulting in loss of life, is extremely tragic and heart-wrenching. The concerned authorities have been directed to ensure proper treatment for the injured,” he said in a post on X.

“We pray to God to grant place to the departed souls in His eternal abode and bestow strength upon the bereaved families to endure this devastating blow,” Sharma added.

Second incident in 2 days This is the second major road accident that has hit Rajasthan in two days.

On Sunday, a tourist bus full of people, including women and children, rammed into a stationary truck while returning to Jodhpur.

At least 15 people, including 10 women and four children, died in the accident, while two others were injured. The incident happened in the Phalodi area of Rajasthan

The Rajasthan government on Monday announced financial assistance of ₹10 lakh each for the families of the deceased.