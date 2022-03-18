It is a common scene in airports when authorities seize a bag of gold or foreign currency. However, in Jaipur airport, a bizarre incident happened and the internet could not stop laughing after reading about this episode.

IPS Arun Bothra shared a post on social media in which a security staff at the Jaipur airport asked him to open the suitcase he was carrying with him, for inspection, possibly as the scanner picked up something unusual.

As soon as the airport authority opened the suitcase opened they found the bag was filled with green peas to the brim. Bothra, Transport Commission of Odisha, shared the picture of a bag overflowing with peas and it went viral. According to Bothra, he bought the peas at ₹40/kilogram.

“Security staff at Jaipur airport asked to open my handbag," he wrote.

Security staff at Jaipur airport asked to open my handbag 😐 pic.twitter.com/kxJUB5S3HZ — Arun Bothra 🇮🇳 (@arunbothra) March 16, 2022

The post has amassed more than 67,000 likes and drawn hundreds of amused reactions.

A user asked Bothra to say that there are drugs inside the peas. On this pretext the peas will also peel off.

कह दीजिए मटर के अंदर ड्रग्स है 😃😂 इसी बहाने मटर भी छिल जाएंगी — Prakhar (@Swayambhuuu) March 16, 2022

My in-laws from Varanasi bring mangoes from their orchards the same way.



And they're made to open, too. 🤣 pic.twitter.com/u62aDBgRIG — Tarun Raju (@btarunr) March 16, 2022

‘Mutter’ of grave concern 😀 — Priyanka Shukla (@PriyankaJShukla) March 16, 2022

छिलवा भी लेते कि अंदर कुछ आपत्तिजनक तो नहीं। आपके एक पंथ दो काज हो जाते। — Akhilesh Sharma (@akhileshsharma1) March 16, 2022

