Jaipur airport authority probed IPS officer's suitcase. Guess what they found
It is a common scene in airports when authorities seize a bag of gold or foreign currency. However, in Jaipur airport, a bizarre incident happened and the internet could not stop laughing after reading about this episode.

IPS Arun Bothra shared a post on social media in which a security staff at the Jaipur airport asked him to open the suitcase he was carrying with him, for inspection, possibly as the scanner picked up something unusual.

As soon as the airport authority opened the suitcase opened they found the bag was filled with green peas to the brim. Bothra, Transport Commission of Odisha, shared the picture of a bag overflowing with peas and it went viral. According to Bothra, he bought the peas at 40/kilogram.

“Security staff at Jaipur airport asked to open my handbag," he wrote.

The post has amassed more than 67,000 likes and drawn hundreds of amused reactions.

A user asked Bothra to say that there are drugs inside the peas. On this pretext the peas will also peel off.

